In a year of perpetual movement, moments that stopped time

2. When I became a member of the guild

A small bronze key hangs from the zipper of my camera bag. It gives me access to the back door of the Christian IV guild clubhouse in the Danish city of Aalborg Over the past year, I accumulated soccer jerseys, paintings and a handwritten poem about an Italian horse, but this key, a symbol of my membership in a Danish society with roots in World War II, has to be the strangest gift. How I got it is just one of the many examples of how to lower your guard and let strangers enter your life can lead to experiences far removed from the field of conventional tourism.

It started with Kit Sorensen, a friend who was fired twice, whom I met on my first afternoon in Aalborg. At night, she had left work for the rest of the week to show me around. He took me to eat pickled fish and aquavit, the direct spirit that Danes insists on drinking with lunch. Together, we explore the bunkers of World War II and the city within a city of Fjordbyen. Feeling that I was looking forward to a homemade meal, she invited me to her family's house, where I made even more friends, and a stranger invited me to join the Christian IV Guild because she felt she "had what it took."

When you travel alone, it's up to you how alone you really are. Sit in a bar and take a break from your phone and in minutes you will get a list of things to do from a place, as I did in Munich, in Danang, in Tunisia. You may be invited to their homes, as I was in Georgia, Puerto Rico, Bulgaria. In a quiet bar in the small Japanese city of Takamatsu, you could find yourself as the only customer, immersing yourself in the salsa and jazz of New Orleans with a cat-loving waiter that you would never have met if you hadn't smiled and said "Hello."

There are walls that, as a man traveling alone, I didn't have to lift them. It turns out that being ethnically ambiguous was also, apparently, my superpower, mingling in the streets of so many places in the world, walking home at night and not even receiving a second look from the locals. The experience of the world so often depends on your identity, and I can only speak with mine. At the same time, I think that, in general, travelers will find kindness much more often than hostility. An open mind, a willingness to learn and a recognition of our own ignorance about a new place or culture opens the doors that separate us wide. Just ask all my new friends by correspondence.