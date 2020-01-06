In a year of perpetual movement, moments that stopped time

The 52-place traveler
Looking back on a vertiginous journey around the world, the 52-place traveler revisits the experiences that offered lessons for travel and for life.
On my second day back in New York, I entered the cellar of my neighborhood and the Yemeni man behind the counter made a double take.
“Damn it, brother, what happened? I thought you were dead! ", Said.
The next night, I went to pick up an order at the Indian restaurant two blocks from my apartment.
"Long time no see," said the manager of Bangladesh that, since I left, a thick beard has been left. "Where have you been?"
What happened? Where I have been? After almost a year in perpetual transit, jumping between remote places in 2019 52 List of places to go, these are not easy questions to answer. Perhaps a more coherent image of a unique year in life crystallizes over time. For now, the best I can do is to extract the moments that float on the surface of my memory, for which I am most grateful, since they taught me invaluable lessons not only about the world, but also about me. And isn't that why we travel?
1. When I said yes to goat games and urban lions
At the third hour in a field on the outskirts of Samarkand, Uzbekistan, my hair had acquired the tone of dust that filled the air in wandering clouds. Every time I smiled, which was often, more dust was poured into my mouth. Two hundred men on horseback galloped back and forth across the dry grass, in search of their goal: a corpse of a goat full of sand. The shouts of the riders, the whinny of the horses and the cheers of thousands of spectators filled the air. At one time, being the only foreigner, and therefore a guest of honor, I was invited to travel in the truck that was driving to the field to drop the goat and start each round, a sport that originated with the nomadic shepherds that inhabited these Steppes 1000 years ago.
Six months later, 5,000 miles away, in a small suburb of Dakar, Senegal, the "fake lions,quot;, men who channel the spirit of the animal, growled, jumped and turned with elaborate costumes. The drums rumbled as the volumes sounded and the children screamed with joy as the lions chased them through the streets illuminated with fluorescence.
There is a natural tendency to plan our trips to the minute: we want to make sure that we are making the most of a trip that spends our valuable money and vacation time. Towards the beginning of the year, I spent hours planning each stop, reviewing notes on the plane trip and drawing how it would be every day. At my last stop, I barely knew where I was going to stay until the day before I arrived. The optimal point is probably somewhere in between, with enough planning to know where you're going but enough flexibility to say yes to the unexpected. New friends and the currents of chance took me to the horses and lions, and gave me two experiences that I will never forget.
2. When I became a member of the guild
A small bronze key hangs from the zipper of my camera bag. It gives me access to the back door of the Christian IV guild clubhouse in the Danish city of Aalborg Over the past year, I accumulated soccer jerseys, paintings and a handwritten poem about an Italian horse, but this key, a symbol of my membership in a Danish society with roots in World War II, has to be the strangest gift. How I got it is just one of the many examples of how to lower your guard and let strangers enter your life can lead to experiences far removed from the field of conventional tourism.
It started with Kit Sorensen, a friend who was fired twice, whom I met on my first afternoon in Aalborg. At night, she had left work for the rest of the week to show me around. He took me to eat pickled fish and aquavit, the direct spirit that Danes insists on drinking with lunch. Together, we explore the bunkers of World War II and the city within a city of Fjordbyen. Feeling that I was looking forward to a homemade meal, she invited me to her family's house, where I made even more friends, and a stranger invited me to join the Christian IV Guild because she felt she "had what it took."
When you travel alone, it's up to you how alone you really are. Sit in a bar and take a break from your phone and in minutes you will get a list of things to do from a place, as I did in Munich, in Danang, in Tunisia. You may be invited to their homes, as I was in Georgia, Puerto Rico, Bulgaria. In a quiet bar in the small Japanese city of Takamatsu, you could find yourself as the only customer, immersing yourself in the salsa and jazz of New Orleans with a cat-loving waiter that you would never have met if you hadn't smiled and said "Hello."
There are walls that, as a man traveling alone, I didn't have to lift them. It turns out that being ethnically ambiguous was also, apparently, my superpower, mingling in the streets of so many places in the world, walking home at night and not even receiving a second look from the locals. The experience of the world so often depends on your identity, and I can only speak with mine. At the same time, I think that, in general, travelers will find kindness much more often than hostility. An open mind, a willingness to learn and a recognition of our own ignorance about a new place or culture opens the doors that separate us wide. Just ask all my new friends by correspondence.
3. When I became my best friend in a Norwegian fjord
Before a six-hour solo hike in the fjords surrounding Bergen, Norway, I intentionally left my headphones at home. It was sunny, a rarity for one of the rainiest cities in Europe, and I wanted to be present. It worked. I felt the light cold breeze; I could smell the wet grass and feel the foamy tundra giving way under my boots. Six hours is a long time to walk with nothing but your thoughts, but not once did I get bored.
When I started this trip, the idea of spending so much time was only one of my biggest concerns. I am outgoing by nature. In my third month of moving, I was getting used to it. On my ninth, I was having complete conversations with myself, out loud.
There is something beautiful in learning to feel comfortable with yourself, especially along the way. I could concentrate on the moments more completely without worrying if a partner was having a good time. I could create memories that would be mine and only mine, basic components for my development as a person.
I was also alone, of course. I cried on the side of a Wyoming road because John Prine's "Summer’s End,quot; appeared on the radio ("Come home, you don't have to be alone,quot;); During a meal of almost four hours in a Michelin-starred restaurant on the Dutch island of Texel, I fell into the abyss of looking at my phone; More than once I dreamed of being on my sofa at home, with my partner and my cat. But over time, I learned to see those moments coming and to rely on them. That highlighted the distinction between heartbreaking loneliness and joyful loneliness; it made the moments of connection with strangers much more magical. Solo travel is many things, psychological roller coaster included.
4. When I crossed the risk line on a dark Chilean highway
It was stupid, plain and simple. After getting off a series of canceled, redirected and delayed flights that took me from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to Santiago, Chile, in the course of approximately 40 hours, I came across a rental car just after sunset and I took the road to the city of La Serena. I was heading 300 miles north to get closer to where I would be seeing the solar eclipse in a few days. It was about 40 degrees Fahrenheit, but I drove with the windows down and wore a shirt, waiting for the cold to keep me awake. I issued death metal as loud as the car's speakers could withstand it. I drank coffee like water. A toll booth worker, seeing my disheveled and connected state, asked me if I was okay. I arrived in La Serena well after midnight.
This year was full of risks; They come to work when they travel at the pace that I do, alone and looking for stories to tell. Within a few days of traveling this year, it was clear that some risks are worth taking. Getting in a car with that nice stranger who promises a plate of pork that will change life inside Puerto Rico? I can handle that. Just hiking through the snowy Tatra Mountains of Slovakia? Armed with a trail map, I'm fine. Do you drive for five and a half hours in an unknown country, at night, after an infernal flight without sleep? No: That was stupid.
When talking with friends, it quickly became clear that my risk threshold is different from that of others ("Are you crazy?" My partner asked, after I told him about my night in the forest just outside Batumi, Georgia , drinking blindly with a group of strangers). But traveling is ultimately a game of choosing your own adventure and part of that choice is to discover the risks with which you feel comfortable. It is a learning process and there will be mistakes, surely there were for me this year.
By land and sea
48 boat trips, 45 train trips
5. When my plans went to hell and I survived
There was the night in a hotel in Salvador, Brazil, booked a trip to Mexico that would begin the next morning, after my plans to reach the Falkland Islands, also known as the Falkland Islands, had exploded. A total collapse at the airport had led to billing lines that extended beyond the terminal entrance. Despite arriving four hours before my flight and registering online, I lost my flight, and as a result the weekly flight to the Falklands.
There was that hot hot morning in the port of Banjul, Gambia, where my brother and I had no choice but to wait four hours until a ferry finally arrived. I sweated every drop of moisture in my body; I drank two liters of water and also sweated it until the ferry arrived, also without shade.
The Airbnb was carefully arranged in La Serena that my host canceled without explanation, just days before my arrival to see the solar eclipse. I spent most of a night in Mexico, with irregular Wi-Fi looking for alternatives in a city that would triple the population for the eclipse.
There was a moment, three months later, when we had to make a call to eliminate Iran from my travel plans. The geopolitical situation had become tense and even if they gave me a journalist visa (unlikely), we had security problems. He made the regular messages I received from the Iranians on Instagram welcome me to his country and offered to be my even more heartbreaking hosts.
Things go wrong when you travel. And there is something in travel places (airports, ferry terminals, train stations, hotels) that increase feelings of panic and sadness. It is an impotence that we are not used to when we think we have all the details of a planned trip.
I learned that there is very little you can do when your plans fall apart. I learned to identify the small actions I could take and leave everything else to play without me. I started on a long and tortuous route to Mexico the next day and pushed my trip to the Falklands at the end of the month. The ferry arrived, and 24 hours later, my brother and I were in a boat floating a few feet from the wild chimpanzees. I found another Airbnb at the last minute, and what if I was a little further from the city? I kept in touch with my new Iranian friends online, promising that one day I would get there, and I will.
Traveling is an incredible privilege and it is amazing how easy it is these days to cross the planet. Reminding me that helped me to spend many moments this year that previously would have left me a tearful mess on the floor of an airport.
under the sea
11 total hours underwater
6. When "nobody goes there now,quot; it became my time to go
Traveling itself, regardless of destination, is affecting the environment: the most frequent and valid criticism I have received this year is by me Sasquatch carbon footprint. While no one in the Times is encouraging everyone to go to 52 places in a year, I would think again if you plan to try it yourself, I also don't think the answer is not to travel. To see the natural wonder that still abounds; to find the places that are on the verge of catastrophic change due to global warming; Knowing the people who deal with its effects every day and forge real, deep and intercultural connections creates a more informed and empathic world. That does not mean that there are no steps we can take to be more responsible travelers. And part of that is realizing that sustainability goes beyond carbon emissions.
the Falklands in the middle of winter, when I had a king penguin colony for me; Mexico in the overwhelming heat of summer, when the beaches were empty; Senegal and Gambia during the wettest month of the year, when the locals were really excited to see visitors who had challenged it; Lake Baikal of Siberia, neither in the glorious summer nor in the spectacularly icy winter, but in autumn, when the trees burn bright yellow.
When planning my trip and limiting the walks between continents to the maximum, it was difficult to be everywhere at the "right,quot; time to visit. But again and again, I found myself falling in the off-season, when it was much easier to mix with the fabric of daily life because it was not only part of a horde of tourists who changed the face of entire cities for months at a time.
Cities like Venice, or even Zadar, in Croatia, as I saw when I arrived in summer, bend under the weight of over-tourism. As travelers, we could make a difference by spreading wealth, so to speak. That means, for the more adventurous, going to places that are still hard to reach; It took me two attempts to get to the Falklands and three to leave, but that made it special. But it also means thinking outside the "Europe in summer,quot; paradigm.
taking the skies
40 airlines, 88 flights
(only 1 flight lost)
7. When I really learned what a "place to go,quot; is
There is beauty, surprise and real wonder everywhere, and I mean everywhere. A Vegas naysayer can change his mind through a casual encounter with a team of rockabilly musicians. A student of Middle Indian history can learn about a powerful Indian empire, of which he knew nothing, by facing face to face with its ruins. A traveler can return home after 11 exhausting months of continuous travel and start dreaming of the next destination.
But first, some sleep.