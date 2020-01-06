Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti provoke rumors of reconciliation with trip to Australia

WENN / Judy Eddy

Weeks after she apologized for having published an impulsive post about being single, it is discovered that the creator of hits & # 39; Fancy & # 39; She joins her rapper boyfriend while boarding a flight out of the country.

Rappers Iggy Azalea Y Playboi Carti It seems that they have reconciled weeks after the Australian star declared that they had separated in a post before Christmas.

Successful creator "Fancy" had been romantically linked with Carti since the fall of 2018, but surprised fans last month (December 2019) when he turned to his Instagram Stories timeline and delivered an update on his love life , revealing that she was "single."

He soon returned to social media to express his regret and apologize to the followers for the "impulsive" post.

"I'm sorry to make public something that should always remain between him and me, whatever happens," he shared.

"It is not my character to publish anything I go through in my private life on the Internet for the world to comment," Iggy continued.

"The truth is that I love Jordan very much (Terrell Carter, Carti's real name), I always will, more than you might know. That's all the world should need to hear."

It seems that Carti took note of his public declaration of love when the couple recently met for a Down Under trip, where he saw Iggy cheering on the 23-year-old while performing at the Waterfall Festival this weekend (04 -05 January).

<br />

She also shared video images of her online performance, before they were captured and left to board a flight out of the country on Sunday.