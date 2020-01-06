How to help Australian fire victims

Australians are recovering from the hundreds of devastating fires that devastate parts of the country. Since October, forest fires have razed millions of acres of land and destroyed more than a thousand homes. At least 24 people have died. With displaced people and wildlife populations destroyed, here are ways to help.
How to help
Australian Red Cross
The Australian Red Cross is accepting donations for its Disaster Recovery and Assistance Fund, which has helped send 1,285 staff members and volunteers to communities affected by the fires and to provide support to displaced people who take refuge in more than 69 evacuation and recovery centers. The Red Cross also provides emergency grants to help people meet their immediate needs.
There are other ways to help if you can't donate money. The Red Cross says that clothing and household items can be given to stores affiliated with the Red Cross, or suggests garage sales or fundraising events. Volunteer roles are also possible. After training, volunteers are deployed to fulfill emergency roles.
GIVE
GIVE It is an Australian organization that matches donated goods with items specifically requested by fire victims. People have asked for things like car batteries, fence posts and gas pumps.
Salvation Army Australia
Like other organizations, the The Salvation Army advises donors to send money instead of goods due to the logistical difficulties of storing and distributing goods in areas affected by disasters. Donations are channeled to various forms of assistance, including mental health and housing support.
"Financial donations also allow residents the opportunity to make their own decisions and inject much-needed funds into local economies and businesses, helping communities recover sooner," says the organization.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul
The secular Catholic organization has more than 60,000 members and volunteers who help people in need throughout Australia. Their the call for forest fires designates how far specific financial amounts can go, and brings home the reality of how the disaster has overturned the lives of the dispossessed: $ 50 (about $ 35 US dollars) can provide food for a displaced family ; $ 150 can help avoid bills; and $ 300 can help dress a family that runs away and had to leave their belongings.
New South Wales rural fire service
Firefighters and community workers in rural fire brigades are at the core. The fire service has a map that is updated regularly, which shows groups of fire bulbs that extend along a strip of the southeast coast of the country. Donations are directed to emergency efforts and non-emergency community work.
Celebrities call attention to climate change
The devastating start of the fire season in Australia has confirmed the predictions of scientists that the country's forest fires will be more frequent and more intense as climate change worsens.
Hollywood has had links with Australia for a long time, and in recent weeks, the stars have been using their famous megaphones for help. Russell Crowe did not attend the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday after a fire damaged his expanding property in Coffs Harbor, about 300 miles from Sydney. In statements prepared after winning the best actor award, he blamed the events on climate change.
"Don't make mistakes. The tragedy that unfolds in Australia is based on climate change," said Jennifer Aniston, reading a message of the Australian actor, who played media titan Roger Ailes in a Showtime series.
Also in the Balloons, Cate Blanchett thanked Volunteer firemen. "When a country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster," he said. And Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won the best actress award for the show "Fleabag," promised to auction off her couture suit, created by Australian designers Ralph & Russo, and donate the money raised to relieve the fire.
Other celebrities posted pleas for help on social media. Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, donated $ 500,000 to volunteer firefighters and urged followers on Instagram to help. Margot Robbie also posted on Instagram, asking fans to donate money online.
Wildlife rescue and assistance efforts
Port Macquarie Koala Hospital
The hospital has a GoFundMe calls for its work with the National Park and Wildlife Service in search of koalas in the Port Macquarie area. At least 31 koalas have been taken to the hospital since several fires, according to the hospital's appeal. So far, more than $ 4 million in donations have been accumulated. The money has allowed the organization to buy a vehicle to distribute water and establish drinking water stations in areas affected by fires, especially in New South Wales. It has also allowed the organization to expand its improvement program.
Australian Koala Foundation
Donations can be made. through your website.
Koalas at Care Inc.
The non-profit organization accepts funds for their work. It helps about 65 koalas every year, but the forest fire situation is "one that we have never experienced on such a huge scale." Here is a video of Lucas the Koala recovering from his burns.
World Wildlife Fund
At least 350 koalas have died in the fires and more have been injured or burned, according to group figures. Donations go to medical treatment and plant trees for koalas.
Wires
The most affected state, New South Wales, which includes Sydney, the largest city in Australia, is having its worst fire season in 20 years.
WIRES, or NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. Donations can be made online, by phone and through Facebook and PayPal.
Crowdfunding campaigns
Facebook and GoFundMe
Several people have organized fundraising events on social networks or on GoFundMe pages to help people in need. Celeste Barber, actress and comedian, started a fundraiser. on Facebook for The Trustee for NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund. It has already generated more than $ 26 million. Dacre Montgomery, who starred in Netflix's "Stranger Things," started a GoFundMe page. The money raised, which amounts to more than $ 250,000, goes to the Australian Red Cross.
