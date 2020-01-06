How to help Australian fire victims

Australians are recovering from the hundreds of devastating fires that devastate parts of the country. Since October, forest fires have razed millions of acres of land and destroyed more than a thousand homes. At least 24 people have died. With displaced people and wildlife populations destroyed, here are ways to help.

Australian Red Cross

The Australian Red Cross is accepting donations for its Disaster Recovery and Assistance Fund, which has helped send 1,285 staff members and volunteers to communities affected by the fires and to provide support to displaced people who take refuge in more than 69 evacuation and recovery centers. The Red Cross also provides emergency grants to help people meet their immediate needs.

There are other ways to help if you can't donate money. The Red Cross says that clothing and household items can be given to stores affiliated with the Red Cross, or suggests garage sales or fundraising events. Volunteer roles are also possible. After training, volunteers are deployed to fulfill emergency roles.

GIVE

GIVE It is an Australian organization that matches donated goods with items specifically requested by fire victims. People have asked for things like car batteries, fence posts and gas pumps.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The secular Catholic organization has more than 60,000 members and volunteers who help people in need throughout Australia. Their the call for forest fires designates how far specific financial amounts can go, and brings home the reality of how the disaster has overturned the lives of the dispossessed: $ 50 (about $ 35 US dollars) can provide food for a displaced family ; $ 150 can help avoid bills; and $ 300 can help dress a family that runs away and had to leave their belongings.

New South Wales rural fire service

Firefighters and community workers in rural fire brigades are at the core. The fire service has a map that is updated regularly, which shows groups of fire bulbs that extend along a strip of the southeast coast of the country. Donations are directed to emergency efforts and non-emergency community work.

The devastating start of the fire season in Australia has confirmed the predictions of scientists that the country's forest fires will be more frequent and more intense as climate change worsens.

Hollywood has had links with Australia for a long time, and in recent weeks, the stars have been using their famous megaphones for help. Russell Crowe did not attend the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday after a fire damaged his expanding property in Coffs Harbor, about 300 miles from Sydney. In statements prepared after winning the best actor award, he blamed the events on climate change.

"Don't make mistakes. The tragedy that unfolds in Australia is based on climate change," said Jennifer Aniston, reading a message of the Australian actor, who played media titan Roger Ailes in a Showtime series.

Also in the Balloons, Cate Blanchett thanked Volunteer firemen. "When a country faces a climate disaster, we all face a climate disaster," he said. And Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who won the best actress award for the show "Fleabag," promised to auction off her couture suit, created by Australian designers Ralph & Russo, and donate the money raised to relieve the fire.

Other celebrities posted pleas for help on social media. Nicole Kidman and her husband, Keith Urban, donated $ 500,000 to volunteer firefighters and urged followers on Instagram to help. Margot Robbie also posted on Instagram, asking fans to donate money online.

Australian Koala Foundation

Donations can be made. through your website.

Koalas at Care Inc.

The non-profit organization accepts funds for their work. It helps about 65 koalas every year, but the forest fire situation is "one that we have never experienced on such a huge scale." Here is a video of Lucas the Koala recovering from his burns.

World Wildlife Fund

At least 350 koalas have died in the fires and more have been injured or burned, according to group figures. Donations go to medical treatment and plant trees for koalas.

Wires

The most affected state, New South Wales, which includes Sydney, the largest city in Australia, is having its worst fire season in 20 years.

WIRES, or NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., is Australia's largest wildlife rescue organization. Donations can be made online, by phone and through Facebook and PayPal.

