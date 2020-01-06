How to help Australian fire victims

Australians are recovering from the hundreds of devastating fires that devastate parts of the country. Since October, forest fires have razed millions of acres of land and destroyed more than a thousand homes. At least 24 people have died. With displaced people and wildlife populations destroyed, here are ways to help.

How to help

Australian Red Cross

The Australian Red Cross is accepting donations for its Disaster Recovery and Assistance Fund, which has helped send 1,285 staff members and volunteers to communities affected by the fires and to provide support to displaced people who take refuge in more than 69 evacuation and recovery centers. The Red Cross also provides emergency grants to help people meet their immediate needs.

There are other ways to help if you can't donate money. The Red Cross says that clothing and household items can be given to stores affiliated with the Red Cross, or suggests garage sales or fundraising events. Volunteer roles are also possible. After training, volunteers are deployed to fulfill emergency roles.

GIVE

GIVE It is an Australian organization that matches donated goods with items specifically requested by fire victims. People have asked for things like car batteries, fence posts and gas pumps.