How Reese and Jennifer scored Beyonce champagne on the Golden Globes

They say it is better to give than to receive. But what if you are getting from Beyoncé Y Jay Z?!

During the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, Jennifer Aniston Y Reese witherspoon We could enjoy the show from the same table.

After all, they are the critically acclaimed stars. The morning show.

But while enjoying the 100% plant-based menu of the program, Hollywood stars wanted something to drink. Don't worry ladies! A top-notch Hollywood couple can help with that.

"Reese? This is one of the many reasons why I love you," Jennifer shared in her Instagram stories. "We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked Jay Z Y Beyoncé for a glass of champagne. "