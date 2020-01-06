How Reese and Jennifer scored Beyonce champagne on the Golden Globes

They say it is better to give than to receive. But what if you are getting from Beyoncé Y Jay Z?!
During the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night, Jennifer Aniston Y Reese witherspoon We could enjoy the show from the same table.
After all, they are the critically acclaimed stars. The morning show.
But while enjoying the 100% plant-based menu of the program, Hollywood stars wanted something to drink. Don't worry ladies! A top-notch Hollywood couple can help with that.
"Reese? This is one of the many reasons why I love you," Jennifer shared in her Instagram stories. "We ran out of water at our table so naturally, she asked Jay Z Y Beyoncé for a glass of champagne. "
Reese also confirmed the funny moment when he shared a glass of the tasty drink.
"When Jay-Z gave us his #AceofSpade champagne, we were like …" she shared Insert heart eye emojis right now.
Less than 24 hours after the show full of stars, Reese was able to remember some of his favorite moments of the night.
Her Walk the line reunion with Joaquin Phoenix to his epic selfies with Kerry Washington, the actress seemed to have a blast. And it certainly didn't hurt that her husband Jim Toth I was next to the walk.
"Some of my favorite moments from last night! I am very proud of the @themorningshow and @biglittlelies teams …" she shared online. "All of you were magic makers in support of larger conversations and will continue to make waves for women in film and production in the coming years! #Goldenglobes."
As for Jennifer, she also had a fantastic night while working with an impressive black Dior dress and Angela Levin's makeup.
"Last night," he wrote online with a photo shoot before walking the red carpet. "My little women. They supported me all night. (I had enough space for them and then something under that dress!) Thank you @Dior for this impressive work of art."
Until the next show, ladies!
