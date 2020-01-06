How Rachel Bilson prepared for the Golden Globes carpet with Bill Hader

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Rachel BilsonHe didn't come to play in the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
In preparation for his night date with the rumored boyfriend Bill hader, the actress had the help of the celebrity makeup artist Amy Nadine. Together, they created a subtle but glamorous look that balanced Rachel's desire to have a smoky eye with her natural beauty.
And while you have a makeup artist who works with people like Anna Paquin Y Camila Mendes Help, the artist is as good as his canvas. So, to create a perfect base for the Hart of Dixie Star makeup, Nadine used the first home anti-aging exfoliation device, Dermaflash. Essentially, the high-tech tool offers a series of bright flashes to eliminate any dead skin. Or, as expert Amy Nadine says: "To perfectly prepare Rachel's skin for this soft, but nervous, golden romantic look, I first flashed with Dermaflash to exfoliate any dull, dead, and peach fluff skin so that the base meets skin instead of sitting on top. Dermaflash is my secret weapon for any red carpet look! "
After cleaning and preparing Bilson's skin until it was soft and smooth, the artist applied her Charlotte Tillbury blushes and powders, in addition to some Tom Ford product. As for the eyelashes, which are essential to create those angelic-looking eyes, Amy opted for Ardell's Duralash.
To say that Rachel shone on the red carpet of the Golden Globes is insufficient. Together, she and Bill were totally stunned in their matching black outfits, with Bilson's dress from the Brock Collection.
This appearance almost confirms the rumors of relationship surrounding her and the Barry star. At the end of 2019, they were seen in the hometown of Bill, Tulsa, Oklahoma, along with his family.
While Rachel probably expected to be a good luck charm for her funny friend, her show was finally defeated in the category of Best TV Series, Comedy by Phoebe Waller Bridge& # 39; s Flea bag.
