Rachel BilsonHe didn't come to play in the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

In preparation for his night date with the rumored boyfriend Bill hader, the actress had the help of the celebrity makeup artist Amy Nadine. Together, they created a subtle but glamorous look that balanced Rachel's desire to have a smoky eye with her natural beauty.

And while you have a makeup artist who works with people like Anna Paquin Y Camila Mendes Help, the artist is as good as his canvas. So, to create a perfect base for the Hart of Dixie Star makeup, Nadine used the first home anti-aging exfoliation device, Dermaflash. Essentially, the high-tech tool offers a series of bright flashes to eliminate any dead skin. Or, as expert Amy Nadine says: "To perfectly prepare Rachel's skin for this soft, but nervous, golden romantic look, I first flashed with Dermaflash to exfoliate any dull, dead, and peach fluff skin so that the base meets skin instead of sitting on top. Dermaflash is my secret weapon for any red carpet look! "