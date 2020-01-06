How Priyanka Chopra achieved her old Hollywood hairstyle with golden balloons

Priyanka Chopra stunned on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 last night.
Arriving from the arm with the husband Nick Jonas, the actress appeared in a beautiful rose Cristina Ottaviano Long dress to the floor, adorned with a Bvlgari diamond necklace. For her hair, the star wore long curly strands that looked like the old Hollywood glamor, making her look prominent at night.
But how did she achieve the bright style? Your stylist Christian woodHe talked about how his impressive braids were created.
In a practical guide obtained by E! News, Wood said the style was inspired by Chopra's dress and jewelry. As he shared, "As soon as I saw her stunning pink dress and beautiful diamond necklace, I knew it had to be old shiny Hollywood waves with a deep side part for the Balloons!"
And, surprisingly, the style is not too complicated to do at home. It's about using the perfect products to create that enviable shine.
First, the hair guru said that the key to Chopra's shine was the shampoo and conditioner that were used to wash her hair.
"I always encourage my daughters to wash their hair with an excellent shampoo and conditioner before the hairstyle begins," he said. "One of my favorites is Suave Professionals Keratin Infusion Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner, which is an excellent base for bright and shiny waves."
Once the hair is clean and ready to use, Wood explained that the hair dryer can help with shine.
As he said: "Then apply Smooth Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse on damp hair from the root to the tip. It is a great product for blow drying, as it is not too heavy but provides great support. Then, start by the nape, make a classic round brush dry with the NEW ghd helios professional dryer and the ceramic ghd ventilated radial brush, size 4. "
As professional advice, Wood said to always point the dryer down to help increase the brightness.
Once the hair parted to the desired side, Wood said to spend an amount the size of a serum pea that improves and increases the shine throughout the hair. Then, use a hair straightener to "remove any twists around the hairline, neck and separation."
As he added, "this will help reduce flights and give a more polished feel."
To nail the curls, Wood gave specific instructions. "Starting at the back of the neck, take 1-inch sections of hair and spray with Soft Professionals Firm Control Finishing Hairspray, then curl the ends of the hair with ghd curve® soft curl iron. You want to create a soft bounce at the ends and back of the head is not a wave. "
"Once the back of the hair is completed," he continued, "take the front section of the hair with the deepest side and start at the ear, take sections of an inch of hair, spray with hair spray and wrap around of a ghd curve® soft curly iron, holding it for 5 seconds. Release and repeat until the whole side has a good deep wave. "
Once the hair has cooled for five minutes, gently brush the curls until they look soft and shiny. Apply everything just in case, using a toothbrush to fix small frills, and voila! Perfectly styled curls for a night of Hollywood glamor.
