How Priyanka Chopra achieved her old Hollywood hairstyle with golden balloons

Priyanka Chopra stunned on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 last night.

Arriving from the arm with the husband Nick Jonas, the actress appeared in a beautiful rose Cristina Ottaviano Long dress to the floor, adorned with a Bvlgari diamond necklace. For her hair, the star wore long curly strands that looked like the old Hollywood glamor, making her look prominent at night.

But how did she achieve the bright style? Your stylist Christian woodHe talked about how his impressive braids were created.

In a practical guide obtained by E! News, Wood said the style was inspired by Chopra's dress and jewelry. As he shared, "As soon as I saw her stunning pink dress and beautiful diamond necklace, I knew it had to be old shiny Hollywood waves with a deep side part for the Balloons!"

And, surprisingly, the style is not too complicated to do at home. It's about using the perfect products to create that enviable shine.