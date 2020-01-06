How long has Tua Tagovailoa been? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates in Alabama QB

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a dislocation of the right hip in Alabama's victory over the state of Mississippi on Saturday, another in a long list of injuries that the Alabama electric field marshal has suffered in the past two seasons.

That injury has been the focal point of the last half of the 2019 Alabama season, which ended with a 35-16 Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan.

At first glance, it seems that Crimson Tide's bet for a sixth consecutive appearance in Playoff has suffered a lot without Tagovailoa, although it is worth remembering that Ohio State won the inaugural Playoff in 2014 with quarterback Cardale Jones. That said, Alabama fans are more interested in their long-term health.

Here is everything you need to know about Tagovailoa's injury and its chronology for recovery:

Will Tua Tagovailoa play again for Alabama?

Tagovailoa could not play for the rest of the 2019 season after he underwent treatment and rehabilitation at the hip. The most frequent question is whether he will ever get dressed for Alabama football again.

Tagovailoa has been rated as one of the best prospects for the NFL 2020 Draft, although that qualification was in doubt after his injury. It is possible that Tagovailoa returns to Alabama, either to rehabilitate his leg more or to prove to NFL teams that he has not lost mobility, although the latter option carries a high risk of little reward.

Tagovailoa admitted at the end of November that the possible loss of money from slipping out of the top 15 of the draft could affect his decision. Regardless of his thought process, Tagovailoa announced on New Year's Day that he would make his decision on Monday, January 1. He, along with family members and medical staff from Alabama, met with doctors in New York on Friday.

What is Tagovailoa's injury?

Tagovailoa, by the way, has a dislocated hip, an injury that is generally not seen on the soccer field; It is a high impact injury that is most typically seen in car accidents. It is also an injury more associated with former Auburn and Los Angeles Raiders runner Bo Jackson, although former Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley, who is still playing in the NFL, suffered a dislocated hip in the 2012 BCS championship game.

One of the immediate questions related to Tagovailoa's injury is whether he has a similar prognosis to Jackson, who never played football after suffering the injury against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round of the 1990 season. Later It was discovered that he had cartilage damage in the area and finally it was an avascular necrosis of the hip joint.

While Tagovailoa is still in tests and evaluation, one potentially noticeable difference Between his injury and Jackson's, his hip was immediately treated by trained professionals on the site, while Jackson reportedly returned his hip to the side, damaging the blood vessels in the area, and continued playing in it (although no other play was recorded) Dr. Lyle Cain, orthopedic surgeon of the Alabama team, said Tagovailoa's injury was reduced on Saturday inside Davis Wade Stadium, which means that Tagovailoa's hip was damaged minimum.

"Tua Tagovailoa suffered a dislocation of the right hip that was immediately reduced in the stadium," Cain said. "He undergoes more tests to determine the best course of treatment. He is expected to recover completely, but the rest of the season will be lost."

However, one possible complication with Tagovailoa recovery is a posterior wall fracture (another similarity with Jackson's injury): here is the definition of posterior wall fracture, from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons:

"Fractures of the posterior wall of the acetabulum (hip cavity) are the most common type of acetabular fracture, and represent approximately 25 percent of all acetabular fractures. The simple appearance of the fracture of the posterior wall in simple radiographs underestimates its potential complexity Instead of having a single fracture fragment, most posterior wall fractures are comminuted or have areas where the joint surface along the margin of the primary fracture line is impacted in the underlying spongy bone In general, fractures of the posterior wall are susceptible to non-surgical treatment if the rest, the intact part of the acetabulum is large enough to maintain the stability and congruence of the hip joint; however, This situation is often difficult to determine. It has been shown that the clinical outcome is directly related to the prec Reduction ision, but with precise repositioning of all small posterior segments. Wall fragments is often a difficult task. "

The reported recovery periods for a dislocated hip are 6 to 8 weeks, while the acetabular fracture is three to four months.

Tua Tagovailoa injury timeline

Tagovailoa's injury occurred with 3:01 remaining in the first half. He ran out of his pocket and was shot down by two Mississippi state defenders. He lay on the floor and, when the training staff helped him up, he couldn't put any weight on his right leg. Finally they placed it in an injury cart and removed it from the field.

After the game, Saban said Tagovailoa's injury was "something strange that is rarely seen," adding that he was at least as ready to play as he was against LSU the previous week.

After the game, Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported that Tagovailoa was out for the rest of the season with a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture. Later, Alabama issued a statement from Dr. Cain saying that Tagovailoa's hip had shrunk and that "he was expected to recover completely." The Alabama statement did not mention a fracture of the posterior wall.

On the Sunday following the game, Dr. Cain issued another statement saying that Tagovailoa would travel to Houston to undergo surgery on Monday:

"During the past 24 hours, our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgery," Cain said. "According to that investigation, Tua is being transferred to Houston (Sunday night) to be evaluated. And she is scheduled for hip surgery on Monday. As stated earlier, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will continue being, in Tua, his family, and making sure we provide them with the best possible medical care. ”

Dr. Cain provided another update on Monday, saying that Tagovailoa had undergone successful surgery and was resting comfortably. He called the prognosis of Tagovailoa "excellent,quot; and reiterated that he expects "to recover completely."

"Tua underwent a successful surgery on her right hip on Monday morning in Houston," Cain said. "The procedure went as planned and is resting comfortably." Tua's prognosis is excellent and we hope it will recover completely. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next few days to begin his rehabilitation. ”

Laura Rutlege after reported that Tagovailoa will be in a "partial load recovery plan for six weeks,quot; in Tuscaloosa. Then, according to reports, he will resume sports activity again after three months; The launch is expected to resume in spring.

Tagovailoa He returned to Tuscaloosa The Friday following your injury. On the same day, it was reported that the insurance policy he had with the University of Alabama did not include a loss of value policy, which would help him recover millions of people to follow the drafts of the meetings.

In any case, the recovery of Tagovailoa seems to be going well. Was seen walking on a crutch during the week of the Alabama Citrus Bowl showdown against Michigan.

Tagovailoa, along with family members and medical staff in Alabama, met with doctors in New York on Friday, January 4.

Tua Tagovailoa injury updates

January 3, Tagovailoa, relatives and coaches from Alabama meet with doctors in New York.

January 1, Tagovailoa is seen walking on crutch in Citrus Bowl. He announces after the game that he will make his decision on January 6 on whether he will return to Alabama or go to the NFL

November 22th – Tagovailoa returns to Tuscaloosa.

November 18th – Tagovailoa undergoes a "successful,quot; surgery on her hip; Dr. Cain rates his prognosis as "excellent." Rutlege reports that Tagovailoa will follow a six-week partial recovery plan with weight loading, followed by the resumption of sports activity. It is expected that I can launch again in the spring.

November 17 – Tagovailoa moves to Houston to undergo hip surgery the next day.

Nov. 16 – Tagovailoa suffers a hip injury against the state of Mississippi. Aaron Suttles of Athletic reports that Tagovailoa has a fractured hip and dislocated posterior wall. In a statement, Alabama orthopedic surgeon Dr. Cain says that Tagovailoa is expected to recover completely, not to mention a fracture.