How Diane Kruger ended up with Norman Reedus

They say opposites attract, but when it comes to love … at the end of the day, how opposite are two people who fall in love, really?
The minds were a bit surprised, however, when the rumors about Diane Kruger Y Norman Reedus it turned out true After a year of speculation, really were Dated. So really were To have a baby. And now … they have a one-year-old daughter together.
"Happy New Year to all forward and up (love) to all of you," Reedus captioned a photo of Kruger holding his little girl, whose privacy they have guarded guardedly, which he published on New Year's Day.
It seems that the family rang in 2020 somewhere warm, judging by the mottled sun photos that Kruger has been sharing, and his birthday tribute for Reedus' 51st birthday today said: "My teenage dream of a man here! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life. "
So life is literally a beach for these two right now.
But when the German actress with the style Grace Kelly and the scruffy Floridian who was riding a motorcycle fell for the first time under the spell of the other's charms?
Well, for starters, in case you haven't noticed, both women and men. love Norman Reedus. He has been acting for most of three decades, but it was not until he emerged as the volatile, witty and avoiding Daryl Dixon's sleeves in The Walking Dead In 2010 it became a full-fledged sexual symbol, as well as a regular fan favorite. The next Comic-Con would only have cemented its legacy forever.
But Kruger was not paying attention to any of that. She was busy living her glamorous international life, securing her reputation as a style icon for ages, modeling, becoming the face of Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel Beauty, and building her own intriguing acting curriculum, from television and film. Europeans to several Hollywood Entertainment ranging from Trojan and the National Treasure movies for Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Inglorious Bastards.
She played a detective on FX The bridge for two seasons, and she was named Best Actress at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival for her performance as a widow for revenge who lost her family in a terrorist attack on the German drama. In the fading, which won the Golden Globe in 2018 for the Best Foreign Language Film.
And if for some reason you didn't know her from any of those things, you knew Kruger from the red carpet. Or, for its long-term relationship with Joshua Jackson.
The fashion pioneer dated Pacey from Dawson's torrent (then Peter Bishop of Stripe and Cole of The case) For years, the enduring couple divided their time between New York, West Hollywood, their adopted hometown of Paris and Jackson's hometown of Vancouver.
"Deciding to take turns was a great commitment," Kruger told The Edit of Net-a-Porter in 2016 about his lifestyle that requires effort. "That was a big step for me, allowing someone else to get out of my time." In a 2015 interview, he noted that, no matter where they go, "it is part of the deal. I come with Paris, there is no negotiation for that."
His longevity alone made it hard to believe that Kruger suddenly had eyes for someone else … And Daryl of The Walking Dead…
She and Jackson first met in 2006 and, as she described later, her first date was a comedy of mistakes.
First of all, she said Conan O & # 39; Brien In 2013, she did not agree with an appointment. "I agreed to have drinks with him," Kruger explained. "I actually had plans with someone else for dinner, so I know I didn't say yes to dinner."
But just when he was preparing to leave at 9 p.m., Jackson said they had dinner reservations. "And I felt really bad because he looked very anxious," he recalled, "and put on a clean shirt. And then I thought, & # 39; OK, fine. Come on."
Kruger said he had an allergic reaction to flowers in the uncomfortably romantic restaurant he took her to, and then took her back to his hotel in his "car piece." When he leaned down to kiss her good night, Kruger recalled: "I swear to God, in the end I said: & # 39; Should I slap him? & # 39;"
Apparently, Jackson stood up because he defied his expectations and sent her flowers and a box of tissues to stop any sudden sneezing the next day.
For his part, Jackson was also surprised that she called back after what he confirmed. We weekly It was a "miserable,quot; exit.
By the way, Kruger was single recently when he met Jackson. The actress and model had married the French actor. Guillaume Canet for five years and with him for seven, and she had no intention of going through that again. In addition, she had an alcoholic father and her mother packed her and her brother and left him when Diane was 13 years old.
"Without sounding pessimistic, I learned that I don't believe in marriage," Kruger said. Glamor in 2011. "I believe in the commitment you make in your heart. There is no role to make you stay. A friend of mine said, and it made perfect sense, that people should get married at the end of life. Way, not the beginning."
By then, she and Jackson were far away on their own path. (Canet has not remarried yet, although she welcomed her second child with her partner Marion Cotillard in 2017)
"Marriage is important to people for whom it is important, but none of us is particularly religious, so I don't think there is any particular momentum," Jackson said. We weekly in 2012. "But never say never! I don't know."
The actor expanded that a bit to Glamor in 2014, saying: "I can tell you why we are not married: we are not religious. I do not feel more or less committed to Diane for not having been in front of a priest and having had a giant party. We are both children of divorce, so it is difficult for me to take the marriage to the letter as proof that you have grown and are committed to another person. But it may change at some point. We can get married. "
Kruger, however, never gave in to his selflessness stated earlier in the marriage. "Welcome to my dilemma!" She sang The Edit in 2016.
Meanwhile, she and Jackson had talked about having children.
"I still dream of a baby, but I don't feel any pressure," Kruger said in 2013. "I never thought about having children in the past, so Josh and I started thinking about a family six months after getting involved." "
And France kept appearing. "I see myself raising my children in Europe, probably in Paris," Kruger said. Your magazine in 2010. "Josh loves Paris and agrees with that, but we'll see what happens when we get there, or if we get there."
"I consider myself half French," she said FashionThe theme "Your Look,quot; in 2014. "That's where I think I want to raise my children, where I see myself getting older."
"I feel very European and I think I will grow old in Paris," Kruger also told The Edit in 2016. "I have the fantasy of raising my children there someday. I just can't imagine living my life drinking cocktails at Chateau Marmont. , you know? "
Kruger talked about Jackson in the present tense in the July 2016 issue of Country Town when he said: "Knowing someone like my partner, who has a very different perspective, who likes to travel in a different way and be open to various experiences was very important. He was 30 years old (when they met) and he was already bored of the elegant hotels. "
And it was widely interpreted that Kruger was referring to her and Jackson moving together when she told The Edit: "I just moved to an apartment in New York this week. I need to unpack and buy things from the house, like candles and books."
That interview was published in March 2016. Kruger had been at the February opening of Jackson's work off Broadway, Intelligent people. Also that month, she posted the quote on Instagram, "Men are not stupid, and you don't need a complicated set of rules to find someone good to love you. Here is the only rule you need: if a man loves you, he will do everything possible to keep you close. Anything. " She captioned her post, "I hate inspiring quotes and yet they can be like cheap wine … hard to resist from time to time. So I'm sorry … it stinks.
And in July, lifelong love affairs announced in a joint statement that they had separated amicably but were still friends.
Which was true, since they were seen together several times later in casual outings.
However, the autopsy signal is the same.
Already in 2015, there were rumors that Kruger and Reedus, who co-starred in the independent drama Sky Together, they were having an affair. In the film, Kruger's third collaboration with the director Fabienne Berthaud, she played an unhappy Frenchman who, while on vacation with her husband in the United States, takes off after a violent fight and finds romance with a robust California ranger played by Reedus.
By the way, Jackson was also in the movie, in a small role as a detective.
"I am kind of a mirror of what is happening with your life and what you want to talk about," Kruger said. WWD about his character in the movie in April 2016, when it premiered in theaters in France. "This movie happened at a time in my life when I felt I was really ready to do that. There were so many intimate scenes to shoot, so many difficult scenes to shoot that I'm not sure I was able to five years ago."
"I think as we get older," she said, "people tend to take fewer risks. There is a lot to lose and it is very difficult to get out of a situation that is no longer good for you. I am certainly guilty of that."
When he signed up to make the film, he was already very close to Berthaud; Jackson, obviously; Gilles Lellouchewho played her husband; Y Lena Dunham, whom Kruger suggested they bring on board to play the pregnant sister-in-law of the Reedus character, but she had never met Reedus.
"It was a bit stressful for me because I had many intimate scenes with him and the schedule didn't allow us to see each other beforehand," he reminded WWD. "Our first day was literally that great love scene in Las Vegas … You never know what you're going to get. I was pleasantly surprised."
Perhaps it was the general reluctance of people to abandon the familiarity of Kruger and Jackson together that allowed them to ignore the clues that they were practically transmitting from the rooftops.
Indeed, Kruger finally recognized Vulture that she and Jackson had separated long before they made that event public.
"It took a long time to arrive," he said in December 2017. "We also separated many months before saying we were separated, so by the time I made that decision, it didn't seem so urgent anymore." . Do not break overnight after 10 years, do you know what I mean? "
When Kruger talked about her Sky character with ET Online in September 2015, when the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, it was easy to draw parallels with what happened when he met Jackson, although the retrospective certainly plays with that perspective: "After leaving her husband , the furthest thing from his mind is being in another love story. But that's how life works. You find love when you least expect it and with the person you least expect to fall in love with. "
Jackson ended up in the movie, he explained, because they were basically looking for actors who didn't work at all.
"So I thought, & # 39; Hey, do you want to be the cop? & # 39;" Kruger recalled. "I was worried about having chemistry with him, because we are not supposed to have chemistry. But when he got out of the trailer, I knew we were fine. He had been growing this beard for about three months and then he shaved it off. I told him I had to shave before I got home! "
In November 2015, Jackson was asked how he and Kruger were after nine years together. "I mean it's so banal," he said. Persons. "It's not always easy because nothing in life worth doing is always easy. I understand at 37 years better than ever at any other time in my life what the phrase really means & # 39; Work of love & # 39; It's work. But it's work that is rewarded many times. "
The following month, the New York Daily News reported that witnesses had seen Kruger and Reedus kissing in an East Village bar. The Reedus representative flatly denied it, while a source from Kruger told Gossip Cop that the story was a "complete fabrication."
However, the discredited encounter was more than enough to put Kruger and Jackson on divided guard. (By then, Jackson was playing the cuckold Cole in The case, because the universe is always laughing at us).
AMC
Reedus, meanwhile, had become the attractive man of women who want him and men want to be him, thanks to his increasingly heroic presence in The Walking Dead, and his bad boy behavior quite peculiar and relatable in real life. (Enjoying a beer from his seat at the CMT Music Awards 2015, for example). Basically, people really wanted to be close to him. Fortunately, he agreed with the avalanche of requests for selfies he received daily while conducting business.
In 2013, when they pressed him, he told him Fitness for men that his personal style consisted of "probably an old punk rock shirt, jeans, work boots and Ray-Bans. That's more or less what I've been wearing since high school." (As we have seen since, he wears designer suits and wears a worn leather vest).
His love life was more a mystery, but a long relationship with the model. Helena Christensen, whom he met through a common photographer friend, that ended long before he became super famous and produced his son, Mingus Lucien Reedus. The former friends, who co-raised dramatically, met in June 2018 for graduation from Mingus High School.
Reedus told the New York Post In 2014, Mingus, who casually made his runway debut for Calvin Klein at New York Fashion Week last year, received the first copy of The Walking Dead video game when it came out.
"I forgot to curse," he recalled. "I was sitting behind him when he was playing, and suddenly you hear me say a bad word, and he turned around with his mouth open, like, & # 39; Ahh! & # 39;"
Without getting into his real personal life much, Reedus told him GQ In 2014, "I always liked shy and interesting people, instead of pretty people who try to please everyone, I always dislike them from the beginning."
After Kruger and Jackson officially declared friends in the summer of 2016, it was some time before there was any confirmation that she had moved on. Kruger had just gone out to promote Infiltration, with Bryan Cranston, and did not have to rush back to being the center of attention (when asked if she would be willing to work more on television, she named a different AMC program in which she would be happy to work)Better call Saul) Then, in December, she was seen among the artistic crowd at the opening of an exhibition of Reedus' photos in Paris.
In February 2017, Kruger and Reedus were photographed in New York taking bags out of the trunk of a car, as if they had just returned from a trip together. And finally, the following month, they kissed sharply.
Meanwhile, she and Jackson had provoked their share of reconciliation speculation because, in fact, they were still friends.
Jackson, who now awaits his first child with Queen & Slim star Jodi Turner-Smith, whom he married silently last year, even celebrated his ex when he was honored in Cannes in 2017, writing on Instagram, "Yes, she is Cannes. Having witnessed the integrity and dedication you bring to each job, I am crazy,quot;. to see you getting the recognition you deserve. "
Coincidentally, Kruger's victory as Best Actress also marked his not very first appearance on Reedus's Instagram account, almost two years after he debuted while promoting. Sky. He simply captioned a picture of her with "YESSSSS,quot; and several hearts.
It was a detective in Lainey Gossip who realized for the first time that Kruger responded in the post: "¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!!!! (and we are leaving aside some exclamation points for reasons of brevity).
And with that, they were Instagram officers.
But although they no longer tried to keep a secret, the couple did not rush to have a striking public relationship. Kruger was seen FaceTiming Reedus from work at Winnipeg in July, they went to Costa Rica in August and they looked happy and relaxed watching games at the US Open in September, the natural progression of a relationship. Each had their respective projects in the works, such as the eighth season of TWD for the capsule collection of Reedus and Kruger with an old friend Jason Wu, Which bowed in October 2017.
Christopher Polk / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
"Being too comfortable scares me, so I like the idea of doing new things," Kruger said. Boston Common magazine at the end of 2017, noting that he was learning to ride a motorcycle. (So much better to go out with the star of Walk with norman reedus, one could guess).
She continued: "I think life is better with someone holding your hand, but I also learned that first I have to take care of myself. In the past, people have disappointed me a lot. You think you are moving towards the same goal, and then not you are ".
With the Kruger movie for a grand prize in January, it was time to move on. She and Reedus made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Golden Globes, dazzling Kruger in a black Prada dress in solidarity with the Time & # 39; s Up movement, and then hit the Fashion/ Warner Bros. after-party at the Beverly Hilton.
Steve Granitz / WireImage
They continued with the night date at the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards, where In the fading It was again named Best Foreign Language Film.
"They complement each other very well," a source told E! News in the summer of 2018. "Norman is very free and relaxed, and fun. Diane is much more analytical and thoughtful. They are very good for each other and are really happy. Norman is really a very good person and he works very Lasted ".
And he is perfectly happy to go to Paris with her.
"There are certain things that I will no longer accept," Kruger had told him. Boston Common in 2017. "I think that when you are in a long-term relationship, you start making excuses and make many commitments, which you obviously must do to make things work, but I think there are certain things that I have learned that I no longer want to accept."
TheImageDirect.com
Kruger's stepfather died in 2016 and, although he didn't want to talk about the details of his private life, he concluded that, "as I get older, it's about focusing on the people I have left: my mother, my brother , my grandfather and my boyfriend. I just want to be present in my life and not try to project so much in the future. "
Soon after, a radiant Kruger appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in May with an icy blue Armani Privé dress that was covered exactly like that, Y He avoided alcohol at all parties, it was learned that she and Reedus were expecting a baby together.
At the premiere of the ninth season of The Walking Dead in the fall of 2018 Jeffrey Dean Morgan He conveyed that he was perfectly comfortable giving his baby to Reedus on the set.
"I've handled everyone's babies," Reedus confirmed E so much! News. "The parents of all babies, the mothers of babies, I am an equal opportunity handler."
A source told us that the actor seemed "totally relaxed,quot; and "in a good mood,quot; on the set during his girlfriend's pregnancy, and had been leading a softer life. "He is very private about his relationship with Diane," the source added, and kept the focus on the job. During production, I came and went between Atlanta, where TWD shoot, and New York.
"One thing that has not changed about him is that he is still the friendliest guy," the source said.
He also remains a busy traveling father, as The Walking Dead lives in. The second half of the tenth season of the program is scheduled to premiere on February 23 at AMC.
Meanwhile, Reedus and Kruger welcomed their daughter in the fall of 2018 and shared zero details about her to the public, including her name. (After commenting last year on one of Reedus' publications, "I love you and the little Tag more," the inquiring minds wanted to know if "Tag,quot; was their daughter's name. "No, it isn't," it was your answer).
BACKGRID
But she did recognize E! News before her first Christmas as a mother in 2018 that was "a great moment of joy,quot; for her family. "We have much to thank. It has been a wonderful year."
When asked what he had in the store for the holidays, Kruger replied: "The exciting thing is to start your own and everything is possible and as long as my house is happy, light and positive, it doesn't matter."
She told E! News & # 39; Erin Lim at the premiere of Welcome to marwen"" I'm just going to be home. It's my baby's first Christmas, so I really want to be on a couch with her and my man and realize the damn luck I have. "
Sounds like a tradition that she and Reedus have maintained daily, much less on special occasions.
(Originally published on October 4, 2018 at 3 a.m. PT)
