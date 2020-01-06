How Diane Kruger ended up with Norman Reedus

They say opposites attract, but when it comes to love … at the end of the day, how opposite are two people who fall in love, really?

The minds were a bit surprised, however, when the rumors about Diane Kruger Y Norman Reedus it turned out true After a year of speculation, really were Dated. So really were To have a baby. And now … they have a one-year-old daughter together.

"Happy New Year to all forward and up (love) to all of you," Reedus captioned a photo of Kruger holding his little girl, whose privacy they have guarded guardedly, which he published on New Year's Day.

It seems that the family rang in 2020 somewhere warm, judging by the mottled sun photos that Kruger has been sharing, and his birthday tribute for Reedus' 51st birthday today said: "My teenage dream of a man here! HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life. "

So life is literally a beach for these two right now.

But when the German actress with the style Grace Kelly and the scruffy Floridian who was riding a motorcycle fell for the first time under the spell of the other's charms?