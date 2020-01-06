How American troops are preparing for the worst in the Middle East

About 100 Army Rangers from the 75th Rangers Regiment deployed shortly after the drone attack last week. The Rangers, part of the secret Joint Special Operations Command, will likely act as a reaction force if some Iran-backed force launches a concerted attack against a US position, according to a Department of Defense official.

The 26th Marine Corps Expeditionary Unit includes approximately 2,200 Marines and sailors, consisting of an infantry battalion, a logistics unit and a squad of planes, namely transport helicopters and attack aircraft. They are aboard Navy ships in the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, made up of about 2,000 sailors, and sail to the Middle East as part of a previously scheduled deployment.

These Marine Expeditionary Units have long served as a global response force. Often, their deployments in the Persian Gulf have found them supporting operations in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

The troops already in the region

There are between 45,000 and 65,000 US military, the number may vary by day, now deployed in Saudi Arabia and other nations of the Persian Gulf, including about 5,500 troops in Iraq and 600 in Syria.

In response to Iranian attacks and provocations since May, the Pentagon deployed about 14,000 additional troops in the Persian Gulf region, including approximately 3,500 more in Saudi Arabia. Military assets include early warning planes, maritime patrol planes, Patriot missile defense batteries, B-52 bombers, an aircraft carrier attack group, armed Reaper drones and other engineering and support personnel.

Approximately 2,000 US soldiers are in Turkey, mainly at Incirlik Air Base. Despite recent tensions with the neighboring NATO country, the United States has continued to use the airfield. US planes launched hundreds of combat departures from the base at the height of the conflict against the Islamic State in 2016 and 2017.

Bahrain is home to the headquarters of the Fifth Fleet of the United States Navy, which commands warships patrolling the region.