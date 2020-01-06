Hilary Duff shares Licky's picture of the South African honeymoon with Matthew Koma

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Lizzie McGuire & # 39; She also shares a photo of her and her new husband enjoying the view of a lake during their safari trip to the Kruger National Park, saying: & # 39; There is nothing better than this … & # 39;

Hilary Duff has offered an intimate look at the safari honeymoon he had with Matthew Koma. Just over two weeks after she married her music-producing husband, the former "Lizzie McGuire"Star invited fans to see photos of their romantic getaway at the Kruger National Park Safari in South Africa.

In an Instagram post dated Sunday, January 5, the 32-year-old actress could be seen sharing an affectionate moment with her new husband. However, a particular photo caught the eye as she captured her husband sticking out his tongue to lick her face. "Moonin & # 39; n swoonin & # 39;", captioned the post.

A day before, the actress played Kelsey Peters in "Younger"He shared another photo of the honeymoon that saw them both relax and enjoy the view." Honeymoon with my love. I already saw the big 5 and had so many naps, "he said, referring to the lion, the rhinoceros, the leopard, the elephant and the Cape buffalo." There's nothing better than this … "

Hilary has been dating Matthew since early 2017. They received their first daughter, Banks, in October 2018. About seven months later, they announced that they had engaged. In December 2019, a few days before Christmas, they got married in an intimate ceremony in their backyard in Los Angeles, California.

Celebrating the new year, Hilary shared a series of photos of her wedding. "Making promises to this guy was by far the best day / night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always celebrate our wedding," said Mike Comrie's ex-wife, with whom he shares a 7-year-old boy . son Luca wrote.

"Feeling grateful for health, our family, love and dreams come true," the younger sister of Haylie Duff continued. "I can't wait to fasten my belt by 2020. May all your hopes / dreams and hard work come true / worthwhile. I love you all."