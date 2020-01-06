High EU diplomat & # 39; deeply regrets & # 39; the announcement of the centrifuge of Iran | News

On Monday, the diplomatic chief of the European Union expressed regret over Tehran's last step away from the beleaguered Iran nuclear agreement of 2015, while the Islamic Republic laments the murder of one of its main commanders in a US air strike.

Josep Borrell, the senior EU representative for foreign affairs, tweeted that the agreement, which has been on the verge of collapse since the president of the United States, Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew to the United States, was "now more important than ever,quot; .

Plus:

Europe-led efforts to keep Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), which halted Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions, have paid little fruit since the United States withdrew in May 2018 and He again imposed punitive sanctions.

According to the usual EU policy, Borrell said the block would expect more details of any Iranian violation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) before deciding how to respond.

"I deeply regret Iran's latest announcement about #JCPOA. As always, we will rely on the verification of @iaeaorg," Borrell, the former Foreign Minister of Spain, tweeted.

"The full implementation of #NuclearDeal by everyone is now more important than ever for regional stability and global security. I will continue to work with all participants on the way forward."

Break the deal

On Sunday, Iran said it would give up the "limit on the number of centrifuges,quot; it had promised to comply with in the 2015 agreement, which casts doubt on an EU push to start talks to save the deal.

Borrell spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif over the weekend and issued a personal invitation to come to Brussels, but Iran has not given a public response.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said there was "a lot of activity,quot; while the EU seeks to help calm tensions that dramatically increased on Friday when a US drone attack killed Qassem Soleimani, the veteran commander of the foreign operations of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. , at the Baghdad airport.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is expected to make a statement on the situation later on Monday, while NATO has convened an extraordinary meeting of its ruling North Atlantic Council to discuss the crisis, particularly on the future of his training mission in Iraq.

Germany suggested that EU Foreign Ministers should meet in Brussels later this week. A decision could be made in this regard at a regular meeting of EU ambassadors on Tuesday.

Iran's nuclear agreement of 2015 with the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) plus Germany, has been pending a thread since Trump retired.

Tehran said it would continue to cooperate "as before,quot; with IAEA inspectors, but leaders from Germany, France and Britain reacted by urging Iran to rethink its announcement.