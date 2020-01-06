Heidi Klum talks about her "perfect,quot; marriage with Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, have been very happy together, especially since they were married just a year ago! Now, the supermodel is opening more about his marriage to the Tokio Hotel musician, exaggerating about him and his relationship.

As fans can tell, the 46-year-old star married twice before and already had four children when he said yes to Tom, who is 16 years younger than her.

Despite his failed attempts forever, he still took a risk with the guitarist and could not be happier to have done so.

In the spring of 2018, they started dating and in February 2019, they also got married in a secret ceremony.

Now, during an interview with HollywoodLife, Heidi told the media that, despite her age difference, her marriage is perfect as far as she is concerned!

‘I'm just a much happier person. I feel that for the first time I have a partner with whom I can talk about everything and someone who shares, you know, the duties we all have in our lives. You know, before I was always alone with everything. And I don't know … for the first time I have the opportunity to experience what it really is to have a 360 partner with everything. "

It's interesting that she says this since she was married to Seal for no less than seven years!

As for his first marriage, it was in 1997 and it lasted five years!

Regardless of all that, it really seems that Heidi is happier than he has ever been in a relationship!

And who knows? Maybe this time is really forever!



