Heidi Klum is excited about & # 39; AGT: The Champions & # 39; since she is really excited to come back for season 2!

%MINIFYHTML8c1773d997e5e0efa440384d0c79f63d9% %MINIFYHTML8c1773d997e5e0efa440384d0c79f63d10%

Just before the premiere of AGT season 2, Heidi Klum talked about his return, sharing that he was really excited to return to the show. Not only that, but the supermodel said she was also "honored,quot; to be part of it again.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is back and it seems that not even fans are as happy with him as Heidi.

As you know, she is a celebrity judge in the second installment of the series and, while chatting with HollywoodLife, she revealed how excited she was to see her fellow judges, as well as the contestants and the team.

%MINIFYHTML8c1773d997e5e0efa440384d0c79f63d11% %MINIFYHTML8c1773d997e5e0efa440384d0c79f63d12%

He even got excited about them and told the media that "I love all these people."

She went on to say that ‘I love being back. It is a family matter and I feel very honored to return to AGT. This show is so global and amazing and full of talent. You can see them all on YouTube and see the history they have made in this program and have talent from around the world. (They) find the best people, and with Champions, it's the best of the best. "

When asked who his favorite artist was in this second season, Heidi decided not to spoil it, of course!

That does not mean that he did not mock a very important part.

"I've put my Golden Buzzer in the most amazing person, my person should be a superstar, to turn someone into a superstar. I love that about this show."



Post views:

0 0