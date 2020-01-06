He would play and play for eight hours – Kapil Dev in Ranveer Singh



Ranveer Singh is ready to surprise the public with his impeccable performance in ‘83 by Kabir Khan. The first glimpse was revealed on the actor's birthday and his striking resemblance to the former captain of the Indian cricket team is quite surprising. Today, when Kapil Dev celebrates his birthday, he gave an interview to a leading newspaper and shared more about what awaits us in the film and what his thoughts are about Ranveer playing it on the big screen.

Kapil Dev revealed that he was concerned with Ranveer's dedication to learn the sport as an expert and his dedicated preparation to do the right thing. Kapil said: “I would see him (Ranveer Singh) working so hard on bowling that he would play and play for eight hours constantly to understand the rhythm, and he would do it in the middle of summer. Under such conditions, even cricketers avoid training to prevent injuries. Then, he feared for his fitness. Ranveer told me he wanted to be with me. I don't know what I was trying to study: my actions, my way of speaking or pronunciation. During the 10-day stay I was dieting because I had to lose weight. He was also practicing with me during that time. "

Kapil Dev even said that the film will show the public what cricketers face in board meetings and the tension they are going through before a match. Ranveer will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in this film, and the actress has also co-produced the & # 39; 83.