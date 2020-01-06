Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins in New York | USA news

The rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, the former movie magnate who faced a wave of sexual assault accusations that popularized the #MeToo movement in the United States, began Monday in New York.

The movie mogul in disgrace entered the New York state court looking frail in a dark suit and using a walker.

Once one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood, Weinstein, 67, pleaded not guilty to the charges of assaulting two women in New York. He faces life imprisonment if he is convicted of the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault.

One of the women, former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, said Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006. Prosecutors say Weinstein raped the second woman, who has not been publicly identified, in 2013.

In total, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of inappropriate sexual behavior dating back decades. However, the trial that starts on Monday is the only one. Criminal case against the Oscar-winning film producer emerged from the accusations, which began to come to light two years ago.

Those accusations helped drive the #MeToo movement, in which hundreds of women have publicly accused powerful men in business, politics, the media and entertainment of sexual harassment or assault. Since then, the movement has spread throughout the world.

On Monday, Weinstein arrived at the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan for a pretrial hearing, which will likely be followed on Tuesday by the selection of the jury, According to Danny Frost, spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, whose office filed the charges.

Outside the court, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers, including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, held a press conference and demanded that the former producer be held accountable.

"While we are here at the beginning of a new year and a new decade, the time for sexual harassment in all workplaces is over," said Arquette. "And time is up in the dominant culture of silence that has allowed abusers like Weinstein."

Weinstein, who used a walker, did not relate to the accusers who yelled out of court. He denied the accusations and said that any sexual encounter he has had was agreed upon.

The accusers plan to attend trial

The trial will last during the Hollywood awards season, which began with the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Weinstein, who remains free on bail, was once in the industry's dazzling ceremonies, with numerous critically acclaimed low-budget films such as Shakespeare in Love, which won the Oscar for best film in 1999.

At least one Hollywood actress is expected to testify against Weinstein, and several other accusers have said they plan to attend the trial, which could last about four weeks once a jury is chosen.

Juda Engelmayer, a Weinstein spokesman, said Thursday that the two women in the criminal case had long-term relationships with Weinstein. He said it was harmful to combine the criminal matter with accusations in civil cases or with public complaints that, he said, were filed by women who were not part of any lawsuit.

It is also expected that the selection of a jury for the Weinstein trial will take time, in part because the immense media attention on the case could mean that some potential jurors are already decided. Weinstein's lawyers tried to take out the Manhattan trial, a request rejected by the court.

Lawyers will likely question potential jurors about their knowledge and opinion about the case, their work history and whether they have been victims of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Civil lawsuits pending

Complaints against Weinstein were first reported in The New York Times and The New Yorker magazine in October 2017.

Within days, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which selects the Oscar winners, had expelled Weinstein. On October 15, actress Alyssa Milano tweeted: "If you've ever been harassed or sexually assaulted, write & # 39; me too & # 39; in response to this tweet."

#MeToo became one of the most used hashtags. In 2019 it was seen 42 billion times, according to Brandwatch, a research firm.

An acquittal of Weinstein would not end his legal problems, since at least 29 women in the United States, Canada and Europe have filed civil lawsuits against him.

Accusations in civil lawsuits range from aggression, assault and defamation to sex trafficking and extortion. Weinstein has also denied those accusations.

The parties to the lawsuits have been trying to reach a $ 25 million settlement to resolve most civil cases. The agreement would not require Weinstein to personally contribute or admit irregularities, which would lead at least one woman to reject the proposal.

The settlement of civil cases must be approved by a federal judge in Manhattan and a bankruptcy judge in Delaware.

The Weinstein film company, founded with his brother Bob, The Weinstein Co, declared bankruptcy by Chapter 11 in March 2018.