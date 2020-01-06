Harvey Weinstein will face more charges in California as he begins his trial in New York for sexual abuse

Harvey Weinstein is in a Manhattan criminal court this week for his trial for sexual abuse and rape. The former Hollywood dishonored producer faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one charge of criminal sexual act. And, while awaiting the selection of the jury in New York, prosecutors in Los Angeles have decided to accuse Weinstein in the state of California.

According to Page sixLos Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey has announced that her office has accused Weinstein of a felony of rape, forced oral intercourse, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual assault by restriction in relation to with two separate incidents that occurred in 2013.

SURPRISE! Los Angeles files new charges against Harvey Weinstein on the first day of his trial in New York! https://t.co/xaxD3wyzRi – Eric Garland (@ericgarland) January 6, 2020

The rape charge is based on an accusation made by an Italian model who claims that Weinstein assaulted her after entering her room at a Beverly Hills hotel. The other charges come from an incident that allegedly happened the next night in another Beverly Hills hotel suite.

The accuser of the second incident will testify against Weinstein at his trial in New York to help prosecutors try to establish an alleged pattern of behavior.

With the new charges in California, Weinstein faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted. Prosecutors are recommending a $ 5 million bond, but they will have to wait for a trial, since Weinstein's trial in New York is expected to last six weeks.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said.

At least 100 #silencebreakers who bravely came forward to report Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct risked everything to see him brought to justice. Today, when his criminal trial begins, we are amazed at his courage and gratitude. More of @irin: https://t.co/BgsWw6nRwq pic.twitter.com/zR5AqzQdx5 – Time is up (@TIMESUPNOW) January 6, 2020

In New York, Weinstein was in court on Monday for a final conference on the state. The selection of the jury is expected to begin on Tuesday. His New York case involved accusations of three different women, including Soprano actress Annabella Sciorra and her production assistant Mimi Haleyi.

Regarding the case in California, Lacey said that after her office investigated eight different cases of alleged inappropriate sexual behavior against Weinstein, they were able to press charges in two of them. Three cases were outside the statute of limitations, and the other three are still investigating.

Lacey says she expects Harvey Weinstein to appear in court in Los Angeles when her trial in New York ends. It should be noted that Weinstein already faces life imprisonment if he is convicted of all charges in the New York case.



