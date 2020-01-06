Home Entertainment Harvey Weinstein speaks before the trial: "I will be completely exonerated in...

Harvey Weinstein speaks before the trial: "I will be completely exonerated in the New York trial !!"

The disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein feels confident about his chances of being acquitted at his next trial in New York this year.

"I hope the truth is told and the facts are fully explored, and yes, I hope I am completely exonerated," Weinstein told Fox News.

Weinstein was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by more than 80 women and has been busy reaching agreements with several of his accusers who filed civil cases against him.

