Harvey Weinstein speaks before the trial: "I will be completely exonerated in the New York trial !!"

The disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein feels confident about his chances of being acquitted at his next trial in New York this year.

"I hope the truth is told and the facts are fully explored, and yes, I hope I am completely exonerated," Weinstein told Fox News.

Weinstein was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by more than 80 women and has been busy reaching agreements with several of his accusers who filed civil cases against him.

Despite having dozens of accusers, only two of the cases go to criminal courts.

“The last two years, especially with the onset of my medical problems, have been overwhelming, full of soul searching and a lot of self-awareness. I want to spend more time with my children to be a better father and be more patient and attentive to those around me, ”said Weinstein.

Weinstein denies all the charges against him. He faces life imprisonment for five counts, including predatory sexual assault, first-degree criminal sex, first-degree rape and third-degree rape.