Harvey Weinstein slapped with forced rape, sexual assault charges in Los Angeles

Hours after the movie mogul in disgrace arrived at a Manhattan court for his rape trial, Los Angeles prosecutors reveal that four new charges of sexual crimes have been filed against him.

Los Angeles prosecutors have filed four new charges of sexual crimes against Harvey Weinstein while his rape trial is being initiated in New York City.

Hours after the dishonored movie mogul arrived at a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, January 6, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey held a press conference in California to announce that Weinstein was charged of a serious crime of rape, forced oral intercourse, sexual penetration by the use of force and sexual assault by restriction.

The charges relate to two separate incidents in 2013, when he allegedly raped one woman and sexually assaulted another.

District Attorney Lacey told reporters: "We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to access his victims and then commit violent crimes against them."

Authorities have spent months investigating the allegations of at least eight women, claiming that the producer was forced on them during meetings in California.

Weinstein, 67, has previously denied all claims of inappropriate sexual behavior, insisting that any intimate encounter was agreed upon.

The news comes when he fights five counts of rape and sexual assault in a trial in New York, where he is accused of performing a forced sexual act against a woman in 2006 and attacking a second in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

The selection of the jury will begin on Tuesday, a day after Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, had his request to kidnap the jurors during the eight-week trial rejected.

Aidala had argued that the producer, who pleaded not guilty, would not receive a fair trial due to intense media coverage if his motion was denied, but the petition failed to influence Judge James Burke, who dismissed the unusual request.

If convicted, Weinstein, who produced successful films such as "Shakespeare in Love" and "Pulp Fiction," faces life imprisonment.