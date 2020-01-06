Harvey Weinstein is accused of sexual crimes in Los Angeles

Harvey weinstein Faces more criminal charges.

The dishonored Hollywood producer was accused of raping a woman and sexually assaulting a second woman in alleged consecutive incidents separately since 2013, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday, according to a press release. According to the statement, the 67-year-old man was charged with a felony charge of alleged rape, forced oral intercourse, sexual penetration by the use of force and sexual assault by restriction.

He is accused of allegedly raping an unidentified woman in his hotel room on February 18, 2013 and allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following night.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said in a statement. "I want to congratulate the victims who came forward and bravely told what happened to them. I hope that all victims of sexual violence will find strength and healing as they go."