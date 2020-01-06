Harvey Weinstein is accused of sexual crimes in Los Angeles

Seth Wenig / AP / Shutterstock
Harvey weinstein Faces more criminal charges.
The dishonored Hollywood producer was accused of raping a woman and sexually assaulting a second woman in alleged consecutive incidents separately since 2013, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Monday, according to a press release. According to the statement, the 67-year-old man was charged with a felony charge of alleged rape, forced oral intercourse, sexual penetration by the use of force and sexual assault by restriction.
He is accused of allegedly raping an unidentified woman in his hotel room on February 18, 2013 and allegedly sexually assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the following night.
"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," Lacey said in a statement. "I want to congratulate the victims who came forward and bravely told what happened to them. I hope that all victims of sexual violence will find strength and healing as they go."
The case remains under investigation and Weinstein faces up to 28 years in prison if convicted, according to the press release.
Weinstein, who has been publicly accused of alleged misconduct by dozens of women since 2017, has continuously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex. ME! News has contacted Weinstein's lawyer and representative to comment on the latest charges.
The new charges occur immediately after the first day of Weinstein's trial in New York, which began Monday. In that case, he was accused of allegedly raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and allegedly performing a forced sexual act against a second woman in 2006. Weinstein pleaded not guilty to the related charges. The jury selection is expected to start tomorrow.
"I spend the vast majority of my free time working with my legal and communications teams," Weinstein told CNN recently. "I read several books a week about history, politics and fiction. My main goal has been to prove my innocence and clear my name."
