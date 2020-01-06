Harvey Weinstein has been charged with new sex crimes in Los Angeles

TSR Updatez: Harvey Weinstein, the late movie mogul whose alleged pattern of sexual abuse helped drive the #MeToo movement, was accused in Los Angeles of sexually assaulting two women, according to the Los Angeles district attorney.

Weinstein is being accused in Los Angeles of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in separate incidents on two consecutive days in February 2013, the district attorney's office said in a statement.

These new charges should not be confused with his criminal trial in New York, where he has been accused of serious sexual assault, reports NBC News. The selection of the jury for that case begins on Tuesday.

"We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them," said district attorney Jackie Lacey, adding that prosecutors recommend that Weinstein's bail be set. at $ 5 million.

If convicted, Weinstein is analyzing a potential of 28 years in a state prison. Weinstein has vehemently denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual activity.

The news of the charges came a few hours after Rose McGowan and other women who accused Weinstein of sexual conduct demonstrated near a New York City court when the first day of their criminal trial arrived.

Weinstein faces charges that he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forced sexual act with another woman in 2006.

We will keep you informed about the outcome of your trial and any update in your Los Angeles case.