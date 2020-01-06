



West Germany goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski died at age 84

Sir Geoff Hurst has paid tribute to the goalkeeper of the 1966 West German World Cup final Hans Tilkowski, who died at the age of 84.

Tilkowski was in the goal that famous July afternoon at Wembley Stadium when Hurst scored a & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; to secure the Jules Rimet Trophy for England, which remains the only success of the country in the tournament.

That final featured one of the most controversial goals in football history when Hurst's upward shot bounced off the bottom of the crossbar and landed on the goal line with Tilkowski hit, before the ball cleared.

A goal, for the wrath of the German side, would eventually be given, putting England 3-2 up in overtime, after a consultation between the Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst and the "Russian line judge,quot; Tofiq Bahramov of present-day Azerbaijan.

The final goalkeeper of the West German World Cup, Hans Tilkowski, and the English striker Geoff Hurst in the statue dedicated to the & # 39; Russian line judge & # 39; Tofiq Bahramov in Baku

"Very sad to receive a call earlier to inform me that Germany's 66th World goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski has died," Hurst said on Twitter.

"Excellent player for your club, Borussia Dortmund, and country and a very good man, I really enjoyed the time we spent together over the years."

Tilkowski played 39 times for West Germany, his last game came the season after the defeat at Wembley and two years after being voted as the Country Player of the Year.

Geoff Hurst and Hans Tilkowski remained friends after the 1966 English goal controversy.

His career in the club included more than 300 appearances for Westfalia Herne, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tilkowski was winner of the German Cup and the European Cup during his stay in Dortmund.

He went on to a career in administration, with two periods in charge at Werder Bremen, and took over in 1860 Munich, Nuremberg, FC Saarbrücken and the Greek team AEK Athens, where his career ended in 1981.