Hannah Brown makes a surprise appearance in the Peter Weber season

ABC / John Fleenor

This current season of the ABC dating program features several hostesses who participate but one that makes a notable entry is Eunice, which comes with angel wings.

Up News Info –

"The Bachelor"Season 24 premiered on Monday, January 6 on ABC. The new season of the dating program appeared Peter WeberThe journey of finding his true love among the 30 women, who compete for the love of the pilot.

The first women Peter met was Alayah from Texas. He touched Peter's heart while also bringing a letter from his grandmother to Peter. The next woman to leave was Sydney from Alabama. She shaded "High school"alum Hannah brown who eliminated Peter in his season from the show, saying that not all of Alabama would make the mistake of letting him go.

Hannah Anne of Tennessee then made an entry. He also brought Hannah Brown to his conversation when he asked Peter if he had love in his heart for another Hannah. Following her was Sarah, who was also from Tennessee.

Meanwhile, another woman arrived with a giant paper plane to impress Peter. There was also Lexi who came in an old car.

It seemed that women liked to joke about Peter and Hannah B.'s past relationship when someone brought condoms and most of them alluded to the four times he had sex with Hannah in the windmill.

Meanwhile, a contestant named Kelly revealed that she met Peter randomly a month in the hotel lobby when he was there for a wedding. She went on to say that she thought it was a signal for her to join "The Bachelor." Considering that Peter vividly remembered their meeting, other contestants saw Kelley as a threat.

Later, Hannah Brown appeared out of nowhere. However, the ladies could breathe relieved because I was not there to compete. Looking dazzling in a red dress with a keyhole opening, Hannah came to wish Peter good luck on his trip. "When I heard you were going to be single, I had mixed emotions," he said before adding, "You will be great. I am very happy for you."

Later, it was time for him to give the First Impression Rose to women. Some of them were determined to get the rose, since Peter could be seen kissing with several of them. However, some did not feel comfortable kissing with a boy before having an appointment.

Hannah Anne seemed to be a villain this season, as she interrupted the session of others with Peter despite having had time alone with him before. However, Hannah Anne was not the only one who was rude that night. Despite all that, Peter decided to give Hannah Anne her first rose, enraging other women.

At the Rose Ceremony, in addition to Hannah Anne, Peter gave the roses to Victoria P., Madison, Kelley, Lexi, Savannah, Lauren, Tammy, Alayah, Jasmine, Sydney, Natasha, Mykenna, Deandra and Sarah. Roses were also presented with Alexa, Kelsey, Payton, Kiarra, Courtney, Shiann and Victoria F. That means that Peter cuts Avonlea, Eunice, Jade, Jenna, Katrina, Kylie, Maurissa and Megan.

After that it was his first group date, with Hannah Ann, Kelley, Deandra, Tammy, Courtney, Shiann, Victoria P., Jasmine and Victoria F. They went to an airfield and there are two female pilots, one of them was the first female pilot of Blue Angel and the other flying fighter planes for the Marines.

After Victoria P. threw up in the bathroom, the real competition began as the women had to do a ridiculous obstacle course in order to spend time alone with Peter. Kelley came out as the winner and was granted an appointment at the hotel where Kelley and Peter met before the filming began, which generated suspicion among others.

As for the one-on-one date, Peter enjoyed it with Madison. He decided to take Madison to renew his parents' vote. It was such an emotional date as Peter's father cried as he watched his wife walking down the hall with his other son, Jack.

"The Bachelor" airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC.