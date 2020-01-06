Hannah and Peter's singles meeting was really shocking

We feel alive right now. Do you feel alive now? We have never felt this alive.

The Bachelor newly released with Peter Weber at the helm, the first season since then, could be discussed, Colton Underwood Y Hannah brown overturned the franchise in its own unique ways. Colton jumped a fence to escape production, giving us one of the most anticipated, most satisfying and athletic most impressive moments in franchise history. Hannah failed in every possible way, ending with two complete losers in her last four, briefly committed to a liar, an emerging single but more popular than any star before her.

Now we have Peter, who made a name for having sex with Hannah in a windmill four times, settling into a new landscape of singles, in which anything could happen. Or at least we can believe that anything can happen, even if everything ends up being boring in the end. For now, anything could happen. Anything!