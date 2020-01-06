Hannah and Peter's singles meeting was really shocking

We feel alive right now. Do you feel alive now? We have never felt this alive.
The Bachelor newly released with Peter Weber at the helm, the first season since then, could be discussed, Colton Underwood Y Hannah brown overturned the franchise in its own unique ways. Colton jumped a fence to escape production, giving us one of the most anticipated, most satisfying and athletic most impressive moments in franchise history. Hannah failed in every possible way, ending with two complete losers in her last four, briefly committed to a liar, an emerging single but more popular than any star before her.
Now we have Peter, who made a name for having sex with Hannah in a windmill four times, settling into a new landscape of singles, in which anything could happen. Or at least we can believe that anything can happen, even if everything ends up being boring in the end. For now, anything could happen. Anything!
We all knew that Hannah Brown appeared in tonight's episode, so when it first appeared that all of her conversation with Peter involved returning the wings she had given him. High schooland telling him that he expected the best for him, it was a little disappointing. That Was it the conversation that would give them a closure? But boy, we didn't see the extent of what was coming.
After a full episode of limousine arrivals and two other full dates (more on that in a moment), a group of women were invited to an appointment that only promised to be uncomfortable. They immediately assumed that it was sex education, which was quite correct, except that it is even more uncomfortable than that, because it was actually a kind of storytelling class about a sexual experience, starting with Peter and the windmill.
After telling the story of his four-night night with Peter at the windmill, Hannah explained that women needed to have confidence in their sexuality in a relationship, so, to prove it, they were going to tell a story of a sexual experience pass. in front of a live audience.
Some of the women were like, uh, this woman is still showing up a lot here, and then we approach Hannah, standing behind the windmill on stage with a producer, expressing how much she cares about Peter.
"I loved him, but I know that sometimes it doesn't work," he said, heading to the stage to cry. (Also, it was his birthday on the day of this date, just to add another element to all this).
Peter went to comfort her, telling her that she killed him with the story. ("Just as I remembered,quot;)
Then he told her that a part of him hoped she was not only there to leave something during the arrival of the limo, but she knew she didn't need that. Then they started talking about that day in Greece when she sent him home, with Hannah's face so covered in stained makeup that you should know that this was not staged, because no one would be willing to be on television as if she were watching. And yes, we have transcribed his entire conversation, as if we had nothing better to do.
Here it goes:
Hannah: "I don't know what the hell I was doing. I don't know. I'm really screwed … I don't know Peter. I wonder what I should have done. I ask a lot. But …"
Silence.
Peter: "I know you invited Tyler to go out after your last episode, but it once occurred to you to ask me that, or … if not, it's okay, I haven't asked you, but it has been in my mind for a long time … "
Hannah: "There was still something when I saw you in (After the Final Rose), I felt like."
Peter: "I'm just being very honest with you. Seeing that episode that night live and seeing that happened, it was fine, for me, that's something like that, that's all. I don't want to be someone's third choice at all. And then it was difficult, because I discovered that you had moved 20 minutes from where I live, and all this was still happening, and I don't know. I feel like I thought I wasn't confused, but now I don't know. What the hell am I doing now? No I know what I'm doing … This is crazy, but what would you say if I asked you to come? Be part of the house?
Hannah: "Maybe? I mean, oh my God. I mean, there are many … I don't know."
Peter: "Do you regret sending me home in Crete?
Hannah: "Yes Peter, I question him all the time."
Peter: "I felt no doubt. Even when you said Jed's name first, so sure you were calling my name. And then obviously you didn't. But that morning, there was still something …"
Hannah: "I told you, I had no doubt that it was going to be … it was you and Jed."
Peter: "Me and Jed?"
Hannah: "That you were going to meet my family. Like, you were going to meet my family."
Peter: "You never told me that."
Hannah: "Yes, I did."
Peter: "No, you didn't."
Hannah: "I don't think I wanted to change my mind about Jed. It was comfortable, I was falling back on the same thing, but I've broken everyone's heart and mine through this experience."
Peter: "I swear, I remember I was at my aunt's house watching the last episode live, and I was telling my parents that if she wants to try again, I'm 100% on board. And my heart sank when you like to invite Tyler out. And I love Tyler and it's nothing against him, but I was like … ugh. That hurts. "
Hannah: "Well, he was like approaching, and you didn't say anything. I didn't know where you were. I knew you were upset and dealing with it, so I didn't contact you. And you didn't. Don't come near me. I didn't know if you just you wanted to get over it, if you wanted to be single … I mean, I thought you wanted to be single. And I walked there and when I saw you, I felt so much more than I thought I was going to do. I didn't think it would be such a spark, because I know there is still something there. "
Peter: "Okay, but what does that mean?"
Hannah: "I don't know, what do you mean? I don't know. What are you asking?"
Peter: "What do you want? I'm so confused right now, because I know I shouldn't feel that way, but I did want you to come back. I remember seeing you that first night and remember saying how, wow, I didn't even know it was you, I I swear to God. And then you went out and I realized who I was, and I don't know what to do now. I'm so confused, and this is the first week this has all started. And obviously I'm not 100% where I thought I was. I know what to do. I can't help how my heart feels. "
And then we have Peter, in a solo interview.
"I look at her, and I just don't want to stop looking at her. And I just want to kiss her and … as if all this had worked. And it didn't, and I know I didn't. And I just feel like a jerk because I have a amazing group of girls here who hope to meet someone who is really ready to have this job for them too, and I don't know. "
TO BE CONTINUE.
Jaw on the floor, honestly. After all those promotions with Hannah's return, we thought they were teasing us with something that wasn't as dramatic as it really was. We were incredibly wrong, and we have to say we wouldn't be so mad if Hannah and Peter lived happily ever after and the season ended with the next episode. But, unfortunately, that does not seem to be the case.
Elsewhere, tonight, a group of women attended one of our favorite franchise appointments when they went to flight school, taught by a couple of rough pilots. They were forced to do math (several women thought that a mile is 30,000 feet!) And taught them all the dirtiest words that are also flight terms, and gave them several tasks to complete, including changing their pilot uniforms into a Porta Potty.
The final task was an obstacle course, and Kelley (the girl who had previously met Peter in a hotel) cheated by simply flying through it to the finish line, ignoring the actual course. Peter did not consider this trap and took it on a plane for a while alone. Then, the cocktail was held in the same hotel where they met, so she didn't care when she stole the time the other girls didn't have. She got the rose. So far, I'm not a fan of Peter's rose choices!
The other date of the night was one by one with Madison, who attended the renewal of the vote of Peter's parents. It seemed they had barely spoken before that, so it seemed a bit premature. If we were Peter's parents (lovely, incredibly sweet), we would have been like, please, don't bring any random girl you just met to our vow renewal, to meet our extremely close family.
Then they could enjoy one of those super awkward private concerts that we love so much, and then we quickly forgot everything that had just happened and we had to go back and look again after the whole Hannah situation. It's hard to worry about any of these new women when the one we already know is really covered in mascara tears.
We will have to wait until next week to find out what exactly this means and what happens next, and you can also tune in to E's Daily Pop! Tomorrow to see Peter Weber explain.
The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.