Hailey Baldwin is sincere about cyberbullying: "it hurts"

WENN / Ian Wilson

Justin Bieber's model wife also criticizes social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram, in her emotional post, calling them “ a breeding ground for cruelty between them ''.

Up News Info

Hailey BaldwinThe life of a celebrity is not always rainbows and butterflies. On Friday, January 3, the 23-year-old model spoke frankly about how she was affected by the cyber bullying she had to deal with on a daily basis.

In a long message about the human connection, the wife of Justin Bieber He talked about his love to connect with other people before touching a more serious matter. "Because I love to connect, I do my best to expose my heart, which means that I love freely and deeply empathize, and that is why it also hurts very easily when I feel that people do not see my heart and see me for whom I I am, "it spilled.

"The reason I even share this is because Instagram, Twitter, etc. is SO a breeding ground for cruelty between them," said the daughter of Stephen Baldwin he shouted: "and because people do not take the time to connect with each other on an honest level before resorting to hate, it begins to damage what could be a really beautiful human interaction and connection."

"I could sit here all day and say that hate does not bother me, that the words spoken do not affect me. But NEWS FLASH: it hurts to be shattered on the Internet! It hurts to be compared to other human beings every day, it hurts people to draw hasty conclusions and make assumptions, it hurts to be called names and feel that you are not living up to a certain standard … the list goes on and on. "

On the reason she was sincere about how online hate affected her, theRelease the microphone"The co-host said:" I share this only because it often weighs in my heart and because it is important to be honest about how these things affect us mentally and emotionally. Hopefully I will talk to someone who is struggling with the same thing. "He concluded with an invitation to" connect more in 2020 ".

Baldwin is no stranger to online criticism. In October 2019, she was labeled "false Christian" for her Halloween post. Months earlier, when she was on vacation in the Bahamas with her husband, she was ashamed for being too tanned. She was also attacked by trolls who suggested that her husband "belongs" to his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.