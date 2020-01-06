Gwyneth Paltrow's Golden Globes 2020 favorite moment is so relatable

Who can relate?

On Sunday, Gwyneth Paltrow They called attention to the Golden Globes 2020 with their stunning pure Fendi dress, which left little to the imagination with its tulle silhouette with corset. After the big show, The politician Star went to Instagram to reflect on the star-filled night, giving fans a look at their favorite part of the Golden Globes.

Directing a big smile at the camera from the backseat of his car, Gwyneth wrote: "The best part of the night is always to get home." Anxious to return, you can see the founder of Goop kicking her feet in the seat in front of her and still rocking her Fendi dress.

Understanding where Gwyneth comes from, Ashley Graham He intervened with a super relatable comment. The future mother wrote: "My favorite part is to tear off my shoes and bra."

Before heading to the program, the mother of two children documented her preparation for the Instagram awards program, which began with a conscious sweat session at CorePower Yoga in Los Angeles. Then, she received a quick massage and joined my husband and Political co-creator Lace Falchuk for lunch.