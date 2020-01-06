Good Newwz | filmfare.com



Raj Mehta Good Newwz's directorial debut had an excellent second weekend at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs. Rs 150 million at the box office and now heads quickly to join the Rs 200 million club. Akshay Kumar star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani opened good numbers in the first week. The film received amazing reviews from both the public and critics.





The movie made Rs. Rupees 8.10 million on its second Friday followed by Rs 11.70 million on Saturday. He made a good Rs. 14.40 crore on Sunday bringing the total to a whopping Rs. Rs 162.10 million. With an incredible second weekend at the box office, Good Newwz joins the list of the five best collectors of the second weekend of 2019. A trade expert predicted that the film would cross Rs. 175 million rupees in week 2. "#GoodNewwz continues to bring #GreatNewwz … Big scores (about Rs. 35 million rupees) in weekend 2 … It should evolve very well on weekdays .. It will cross Rs. 175 million rupees in week 2 … Accelerating to Rs. 200 million rupees … (Week 2) Fri 8.10 million rupees, Sat 11.70 million rupees, Sun 14.40 million rupees Total: Rs. 162.10 million rupees. #India biz, "he said.





The film will soon join Meghana Gulzar's Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey and Om Raut Tanhaji's era drama starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan at the box office.