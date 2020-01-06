Golden Globes: 1917 takes home the Best Drama, Best Director awards | USA news

%MINIFYHTML914df7db92eae2694fa4b8ccf151ffc29% %MINIFYHTML914df7db92eae2694fa4b8ccf151ffc210%

The 1917 World War I and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie, set in the 1960s Tinseltown, won top awards at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday when the Hollywood awards season began.

The 1917 directed by Sam Mendes took Best Movie – Drama Y Best director, beating the favorites The Irishman and Marriage Story, both of Netflix.

The nostalgic Once upon a time in Hollywood from Sony Pictures won the Best movie: musical or comedy, and had the biggest tour of the Golden Globe, with three awards.

Martin Scorsese's epic high-profile and expensive gangster for Netflix went home empty-handed on a disappointing night for the streaming service that could affect his chances of Oscar in February.

Netflix won a single Golden Globe in the film career, for the secondary role of Laura Dern as a ruthless divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

Awkwafina won the Best Actress in a Movie – Musical or Comedy for her performance in "The Farewell,quot;. (Mike Blake / Reuters)

The British director Mendes expressed surprise when he was named Best Director for 1917, an immersive film based on his grandfather's experiences in the trenches.

"That's a big surprise," said Mendes stunned. "I really hope this means that people appear and see it."

Joaquin Phoenix, who played a terrifying Joker, and Renee Zellweger, who played Judy Garland in Judy, took the honors of the dramatic film actor. Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Awkwafina (The Farewell) were the first winners in the field of comedy / musical.

"We all know that there is no … competition between us," Phoenix told his fellow nominees, praising his "beautiful and fascinating work."

Tarantino won by the script of his love letter to the industry, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while Brad Pitt was a popular winner for playing a double in the film.

Political mood

British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais, host of the award ceremony for the fifth time, launched caution to the wind with expletives and criticisms about the dominance of the transmission platforms, diversity and the Hollywood sexual misconduct scandal, which caused mainly nervous laughs in the celebrity room.

Gervais was not the only celebrity at the drunk dinner that got political.

Michelle Williams delivered a passionate speech on women's rights by accepting the award for her work at Fosse / Verdon (Paul Drinkwater / NBC Universal through Reuters)

Michelle Williams, who was named best actress in a TV series limited by Fosse / Verdon, delivered a passionate speech on reproductive rights and encouraged women to vote.

She said she had built a career of her choice and "could not have done this without employing the right of a woman to choose. Choose when to have my children and with whom."

Others, including the absent winner Russell Crowe, for the television series The Loudest Voice, talked about the devastating wildfires in Australia and the dangers of global warming.

Patricia Arquette, winner of the limited television series The Act, expressed her fear of increased tension in the Middle East following the assassination in the United States of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

In the television competition, the HBO Succession media dynasty show and the peculiar British comedy Fleabag from Amazon Studio were the big winners.

British artists won multiple awards. In addition to Mendes, they included Succession and Fleabag stars Brian Cox and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman for The Crown, Rocketman actor Taron Egerton and music duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin for the original song (I & # 39 ; m Gonna) Love Me Again.