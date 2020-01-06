Germany: Trump's threat of sanctions on Iraq & # 39; is not useful & # 39; | Germany news

Donald Trump's threat of sanctions to Iraq "was not very helpful," Germany's Foreign Minister said Monday.

The president of the United States warned that Baghdad could be affected by sanctions "like never before,quot; if US forces were forced to leave.

Plus:

"I don't think it works to convince Iraq with threats, but with arguments," Heiko Maas told Deutschlandfunk public radio.

Friday’s selective assassination of Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran’s leading military figures, in a US air strike in Iraq, has prompted the country's parliament to call for the elimination of all foreign troops, a movement aimed at approximately 5,000 US soldiers in Iraq as part of the international anti-ISIL coalition (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS).

Maas said Germany, the United Kingdom and France will discuss the nuclear agreement with Iran on Monday and will react this week to Tehran's recent announcements.

Iran said on Sunday it would abandon the limitations to enrich uranium, stepping back one more step from the commitments for a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.

The group of countries "E3,quot; (France, Great Britain and Germany) has asked Iran to refrain from any reprisals for the United States to kill one of its main military commanders, and urged Tehran to return to the terms of the nuclear agreement of JCPOA 2015 agreed with world powers: a historic diplomatic agreement from which Trump unilaterally withdrew the US. UU. in 2018.

The three countries also stressed the importance of reducing tensions in Iraq and Iran, and reaffirmed their determination to fight ISIL.

"We reaffirm our commitment to continue the fight against the Islamic State, which remains a priority. It is essential that we maintain the coalition in this regard. We call on the Iraqi authorities to continue providing the necessary support to the coalition." The E3 group said in a statement on Monday.

"We are ready to continue discussions with all parties to help reduce tensions and restore stability in the region," added group E3.

There are serious fears for the future of the nuclear agreement.

"We will definitely talk to Iran again. However, the announcement is not consistent with the agreement," Maas said.

"(The situation) has not become easier, and this could be the first step towards the end of this agreement, which would be a great loss, so we will now weigh this very, very responsibly."

Europe now plays an important role in view of the threatening escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran Heiko Maas, German Chancellor

The German Foreign Minister also proposed to hold a regular meeting with his counterparts from other European Union countries amid growing tensions in the Middle East.

"Europe now plays an important role in view of the threatening escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran." Maas said in a statement on Sunday. EU Foreign Ministers should "quickly agree on a common approach," he added.

Europe has reliable channels of communication with all parties that should be used "in full extent,quot; in the current situation, Maas said.

Germany has about 130 soldiers in Iraq as part of an international assistance and training mission. The German Defense Ministry said Sunday that a regular rotation of troops had been suspended, replacing some of those currently in Iraq.

Maas said Germany was ready to continue providing assistance in Iraq "if requested and the situation allows," and added that the fight there against ISIL is not over.

The Iraqi parliament calls for the expulsion of foreign troops (2:22)

"To discuss this with our international partners, there must be an anti-IS coalition meeting as soon as possible," he said.

Maas said he had spoken with his counterparts in France, Britain, Italy and the European Union, as well as with the head of NATO and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the head of business of the German embassy in Tehran had met with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, but did not provide details.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump spoke with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday, discussing the current situation in Iraq and Iran, the White House said in a statement.

The statement offered few details of the details of the call, noting only that the two leaders "reaffirmed the close alliance between the two countries."