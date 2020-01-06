G Herbo reportedly pleads guilty in a battery case involving Ari

TSR Updatez: G Herbo reportedly pleaded guilty in his battery case involving his son's mother, Ari Fletcher, according to TMZ. It is a movement that will prevent you from serving at any time.

In April, we reported exclusively that G Herbo was arrested after an assault that took place in Atlanta. Later we discovered that the victim in the police report was Ari.

Herb was facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly dragging Ari through the hair and scratching her.

G Herbo filed his guilty plea today, according to the Fulton County Prosecutor's Office. He was sentenced to 12 months probation and 150 hours of community service. He was also ordered to attend a 24-week family violence intervention program.

G. Herbo's lawyer, Tanya Miller, told TMZ that Herb is "eager to leave this incident behind and move on with his life and work, both in the study and in the community."

Miller added: "It is Herbert's sincere desire to maintain harmony in the future while continuing to assume his responsibilities to his family and to all others who depend on him." Stay here for the last, roommates.