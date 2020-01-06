Full list of winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

The awards season has officially started with 77th Golden Globe Awards. After choosing among the impeccable performances of the year that included works such as Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari and many more, the first group of winners was chosen.
By bringing together some of the most famous actors and filmmakers of the film fraternity, the 2020 Golden Globes were awarded the best performances last year. One very difficult to choose, the following are the nominees and the winners of the Golden Globes this year. Have a look.
Best Movie – Drama
- 1917
- the Irish
- jester
- Marriage history
- The two potatoes
Best actress performance in a movie – Drama
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, little women
- Charlize Theron, bomb
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best performance of an actor in a movie – Drama
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Potatoes
Best movie: musical or comedy
- Dolemite is my name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives outside
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best performance of an actress in a movie: musical or comedy
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, the farewell
- Cate Blanchett, where did you go, Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, late at night
Best performance of an actor in a movie: musical or comedy
- Daniel Craig, knives outside
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Best performance of an actor in a supporting role in any movie
- Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Potatoes
- Al Pacino, the Irish
- Joe Pesci, the Irish
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score: Movie
- Little women – Alexandre Desplat
- Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Marriage Story – Randy Newman
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Brooklyn without a mother – Daniel Pemberton
Best limited television series or television movie
- 22 screenshots
- Chernobyl
- Fosse / Verdon
- The loudest voice
- Amazing
Best performance of an actress in a limited series or television movie
- Kaitlyn Dever, amazing
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Weaver, amazing
- Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon
Best Director – Movie
- Bong Joon-ho, parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, the Irish
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best performance of an actress in a television series – Drama
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Eat, Eve Killing
- Nicole Kidman, big lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or television movie
- Patricia Arquette, The Law
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, amazing
- Meryl Streep, big lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Best Original Song: Movie
- "Beautiful Ghosts,quot;, Cats – Music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift
- "I will love myself again,quot;, Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin
- "Into the Unknown,quot;, Frozen II – Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- "Spirit,quot;, The Lion King – Music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé
- "Stand Up,quot;, Harriet – Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best television series: musical or comedy
- Barry
- Flea bag
- Kominsky's method
- The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- The politician
Best actress performance in a supporting role in any movie
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, bomb
Best animated movie
- Frozen II
- How to train your dragon: the hidden world
- The Lion King
- Lost link
- Toy Story 4
Best Screenplay: Movie
- Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
- Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won
- The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten
- Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- The Irish – Steven Zaillian
Best performance of an actor in a television series – Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Harington Kit, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Best Film – Foreign Language
- The farewell
- The Miserables
- Pain and glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a lady on fire
Best actress performance in a television series: musical or comedy
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On becoming a god in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best TV Series – Drama
- Big little lies
- The crown
- Killing Eva
- The morning show
- Succession
Best performance of an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or television movie
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best performance of an actor in a limited series or television movie
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, the loudest voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon
Best performance of an actor in a television series: musical or comedy
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, the politician
- Paul Rudd, living with yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy