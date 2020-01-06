Full list of winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

The awards season has officially started with 77th Golden Globe Awards. After choosing among the impeccable performances of the year that included works such as Joker, Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Ford v Ferrari and many more, the first group of winners was chosen.

By bringing together some of the most famous actors and filmmakers of the film fraternity, the 2020 Golden Globes were awarded the best performances last year. One very difficult to choose, the following are the nominees and the winners of the Golden Globes this year. Have a look.

Best Movie – Drama

1917

the Irish

the Irish jester

jester Marriage history

Marriage history The two potatoes

Best actress performance in a movie – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan, little women

Saoirse Ronan, little women Charlize Theron, bomb

Charlize Theron, bomb Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best performance of an actor in a movie – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Adam Driver, Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Potatoes

Best movie: musical or comedy

Dolemite is my name

Dolemite is my name Jojo Rabbit

Jojo Rabbit Knives outside

Knives outside Once upon a time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best performance of an actress in a movie: musical or comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Ana de Armas, Knives Out Awkwafina, the farewell

Cate Blanchett, where did you go, Bernadette?

Cate Blanchett, where did you go, Bernadette? Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart Emma Thompson, late at night

Best performance of an actor in a movie: musical or comedy

Daniel Craig, knives outside

Daniel Craig, knives outside Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

Best performance of an actor in a supporting role in any movie

Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood Anthony Hopkins, The Two Potatoes

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Potatoes Al Pacino, the Irish

Al Pacino, the Irish Joe Pesci, the Irish

Joe Pesci, the Irish Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score: Movie

Little women – Alexandre Desplat

Little women – Alexandre Desplat Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

Marriage Story – Randy Newman 1917 – Thomas Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman Brooklyn without a mother – Daniel Pemberton

Best limited television series or television movie

22 screenshots

22 screenshots Chernobyl

Fosse / Verdon

Fosse / Verdon The loudest voice

The loudest voice Amazing

Best performance of an actress in a limited series or television movie

Kaitlyn Dever, amazing

Kaitlyn Dever, amazing Joey King, The Act

Joey King, The Act Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great Merritt Weaver, amazing

Merritt Weaver, amazing Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon

Best Director – Movie

Bong Joon-ho, parasite

Bong Joon-ho, parasite Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Todd Phillips, Joker Martin Scorsese, the Irish

Martin Scorsese, the Irish Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best performance of an actress in a television series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Eat, Eve Killing

Jodie Eat, Eve Killing Nicole Kidman, big lies

Nicole Kidman, big lies Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best performance of an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or television movie

Patricia Arquette, The Law

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Toni Collette, amazing

Toni Collette, amazing Meryl Streep, big lies

Meryl Streep, big lies Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Original Song: Movie

"Beautiful Ghosts,quot;, Cats – Music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift

"Beautiful Ghosts,quot;, Cats – Music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift "I will love myself again,quot;, Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin

"Into the Unknown,quot;, Frozen II – Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Into the Unknown,quot;, Frozen II – Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez "Spirit,quot;, The Lion King – Music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé

"Spirit,quot;, The Lion King – Music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé "Stand Up,quot;, Harriet – Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best television series: musical or comedy

Barry

Barry Flea bag

Kominsky's method

Kominsky's method The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel The politician

Best actress performance in a supporting role in any movie

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell Annette Bening, The Report

Annette Bening, The Report Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers Margot Robbie, bomb

Best animated movie

Frozen II

Frozen II How to train your dragon: the hidden world

How to train your dragon: the hidden world The Lion King

The Lion King Lost link

Toy Story 4

Best Screenplay: Movie

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten

The two potatoes – Anthony McCarten Once upon a time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

The Irish – Steven Zaillian

Best performance of an actor in a television series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Harington Kit, Game of Thrones

Harington Kit, Game of Thrones Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Tobias Menzies, The Crown Billy Porter, Pose

Best Film – Foreign Language

The farewell

The farewell The Miserables

The Miserables Pain and glory

Pain and glory Parasite

Portrait of a lady on fire

Best actress performance in a television series: musical or comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel Kirsten Dunst, On becoming a god in Central Florida

Kirsten Dunst, On becoming a god in Central Florida Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll

Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best TV Series – Drama

Big little lies

Big little lies The crown

The crown Killing Eva

Killing Eva The morning show

The morning show Succession

Best performance of an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or television movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method Kieran Culkin, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Andrew Scott, Fleabag Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best performance of an actor in a limited series or television movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy Russell Crowe, the loudest voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jared Harris, Chernobyl Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon

Best performance of an actor in a television series: musical or comedy