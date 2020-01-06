Home Entertainment French Montana LEAKS & # 39; Power & # 39; Clip in...

French Montana LEAKS & # 39; Power & # 39; Clip in the middle of 50 Cent Feud !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

French Montana took things to the extreme in the midst of his constant fight with rapper 50 Cent and leaked a clip of the mid-season premiere this Sunday, before fans had a chance to watch the show.

"BREAKING NEWS‼ ️" wrote in the legend of the clip. "All Power 59 fans don't show you who killed Ghost tomorrow … still try to tryana [sic] drag her last power, but here is the highlight of tomorrow's episode, let me save you an hour of your life."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©