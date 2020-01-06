French Montana LEAKS & # 39; Power & # 39; Clip in the middle of 50 Cent Feud !!

French Montana took things to the extreme in the midst of his constant fight with rapper 50 Cent and leaked a clip of the mid-season premiere this Sunday, before fans had a chance to watch the show.

"BREAKING NEWS‼ ️" wrote in the legend of the clip. "All Power 59 fans don't show you who killed Ghost tomorrow … still try to tryana [sic] drag her last power, but here is the highlight of tomorrow's episode, let me save you an hour of your life."

50 seemed unperturbed. Instead, he shared a clip of Pistol Pete tearing apart the French Coke Boys.

"You know Pete has no reason to lie, this was when Wrench was giving me Khalid's mother to sleep," he wrote 50 on Instagram. "He changes sides a lot, he's a jerk, that's why the Dream Chasers hit his ass. Oh, yes, when you're going to do something about it. LOL I know you're so busy #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife."