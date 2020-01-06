French Montana accuses 50 cents of buying fake transmissions!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

French Montana and 50 Cent are still doing it, and over the weekend, French accused 50 Cent of buying fake transmissions to increase their numbers falsely.

"Yes, sensitive dinosaur. I have everything under your skin. Your whole page is about me. When that hate doesn't work, they start telling lies, baby. Go buy my transmissions and talk about fakes. I checked everyone coming from New York. I did my homework. Damn, you're crazy. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here