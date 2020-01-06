France will remove special pension for writer accused of child rape | News

%MINIFYHTML5f35bf9c6ca4b32d08f082096f6632be9% %MINIFYHTML5f35bf9c6ca4b32d08f082096f6632be10%

The French culture minister said Monday that a writer accused of raping and seducing children should be stripped of a special state pension.

Award-winning essayist Gabriel Matzneff is being investigated by French police after the publication of a book detailing his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl more than three decades ago.

The relations of minors have appeared in Matzneff's writings, and in 1977 he published an article in the newspaper Le Monde that supports three people convicted of raping teenagers.

In a 1990 television show, Matzneff, 83, talked about his sexual exploits with girls.

Despite his views, he was appointed by the Ministry of Culture as an "arts and letters officer,quot; in 1995 and won the prestigious literary prize, Renaudot Essai, in 2013.

Franck Riester, ccurrent culture minister, He said Matzneff should be deprived of cash from a National Books Center (CNL) difficulty fund for senior writers in financial difficulties.

In a statement, he said the author should not receive the annual allowance if he applies again.

It is reported that Matzneff received about 8,000 euros ($ 8,900) from the fund last year, and up to 160,000 euros since 2002, according to a French Sunday newspaper, Journal du Dimanche.

The case has highlighted what many see as an excessively permissive attitude towards sexual harassment and aggressions in France.

The French film establishment has been shaken by rape accusations against directors Roman Polanski and Luc Besson, while star Adele Haenel said she was sexually harassed by the director of her first film when she was 12 years old.

The three men have denied the claims.

The CNL chief, Vincent Monade, said the organization had resisted being granted the subsidy to Matzneff when he first applied for it, but he bowed to the request under pressure from politicians and other famous authors who pressed for the.

He said they had recommended the minister to withdraw the subsidy.

Police opened a formal investigation into Matzneff last week after the prominent editorial Vanessa Springora described her tortured relationship with the writer in a book called, Consent.

In it, she describes how Matzneff, then in her fifties, would wait for her outside her school and then take her back home to have sex.

Prosecutors said their investigation would focus on "violations committed against a minor,quot; under the age of 15.

Matzneff has denied acting badly and said there had been an "exceptional love,quot; between him and Springora.