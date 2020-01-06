France enters the week of talks amid pension strikes | France news

A crucial week of negotiations between unions and government officials has begun in France amid national protests and transport strikes against plans to reform the pension system.

"A compromise was never so close," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio on Monday, and talks between the prime minister and workers' representatives will resume Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a cabinet meeting on Monday before the talks, and the government "is not inflexible," said Le Maire, suggesting that there is room for negotiations, including on the financing of the pension system.

Several unions have called protests across the country on Thursday and Saturday, while the far-left CGT union also called for workers to interrupt the country's oil deposits and refineries later this week.

The national rail company, SNCF, said train traffic was improving across the country on Monday, with eight out of 10 high-speed trains running.

However, the Paris metro was still severely interrupted, with most of the lines open only for a limited time and several closed stations.

In his televised New Year speech, Macron promised to carry out the review of the pension system, but asked his government to find a "quick commitment,quot; to the unions.

Macron wants to unify the 42 different pension plans in France, some of which grant early retirement, into one. Plans include raising the eligibility age for full pensions from 62 to 64, the most criticized measure.

The strike confronts Macron, a 42-year-old former investment banker who took office in 2017 with the promise of opening France's highly regulated economy, against powerful unions that say he is determined to dismantle worker protections.

Macron says the new system will be more fair and financially sustainable, but unions fear it will make people work more for lower pensions. Recent polls show that most French support the protest movement.

In mass demonstrations in Paris, police used tear gas against protesters near tourist sites such as the Center Pompidou modern art museum, where some protesters built barricades, set them on fire and smashed a bus stop.