Former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic wins Croatia's presidential polls | Elections 2018 News

%MINIFYHTMLf43cd8ce1eac480e82b160c36761f26d9% %MINIFYHTMLf43cd8ce1eac480e82b160c36761f26d10%

Former Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, who has pledged to make Croatia a tolerant country that turns the page in his war past, won Sunday's second presidential round, defeating the conservative leader in office.

Milanovic, the Social Democratic candidate, obtained 52.7 percent of the votes, while President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who had tried to unite a fractured right wing, obtained 47.3 percent, based on the results in the counting of votes in almost all polling stations published by the electoral commission. The participation was around 55 percent.

Plus:

The second round elections were held a few days after Croatia assumed command of the European Union for a period of six months, which will be dominated by Brexit and the enlargement of the bloc.

%MINIFYHTMLf43cd8ce1eac480e82b160c36761f26d11% %MINIFYHTMLf43cd8ce1eac480e82b160c36761f26d12%

At the same time, the newest member of the EU is struggling with a massive exodus of its people, corruption and a mediocre economy in the country.

Grabar-Kitarovic campaigned under a slogan that promoted the "royal Croatia,quot;, insinuating that he believes that the ruling conservative HDZ party that backed it was the only one that can really represent the country.

Milanovic called these statements "very dangerous,quot; and advocated a "normal Croatia,quot; as a liberal democracy that promotes equality for all citizens.

"Four million of us … we are looking for our place in Europe, which is, despite all the problems, the best place to live, the most peaceful project in which Croatia must find its place and interest," Milanovic told his followers in Zagreb after his victory

& # 39; United in the differences & # 39;

"Let's join in (our) differences," said the 53-year-old man.

In the campaign, Milanovic emphasized that the "wars are over,quot;, referring to Croatia's war of independence in the 1990s that remains an emotional issue.

Despite trying, Grabar-Kitarovic, 51, the country's first female president, failed to attract the uncompromising who had voted for a nationalist folk singer in the first round of the presidential elections in December.

She emphasized the unity, patriotism and references to the war of the 1990s in her re-election attempt.

Granting defeat on Sunday night, Grabar-Kitarovic promised a "civilized transfer,quot; of power to Milanovic.

She stressed that "Croatia needs stability,quot; and unity since "we are the strongest when we are together."

Analysts say that Milanovic, which dominated the cities, also won thanks in part to the division between rightists.

The election was seen as a key test for the ruling HDZ party of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic before the parliamentary elections later this year and the loss of Grabar-Kitarovic was seen as a blow.

"It will weaken the party (HDZ)" and damage Plenkovic's reputation, said political analyst Tihomir Cipek.

The prime minister also faces the discontent of the intransigent within the HDZ for his moderate policies.

The young people leave

Grabar-Kitarovic had presented herself as the "woman of the town,quot; with humble agricultural roots.

She was also criticized for minimizing the crimes committed by the pro-Nazi regime of World War II in Croatia.

Meanwhile, Milanovic, prime minister from 2011 to 2016, whose government failed to push for much-needed reforms, had tried to make a political return and cast a reputation as arrogant and elitist.

He will now take office during the presidency of Croatia in the EU, where four main issues are likely to dominate: the bloc's relationship with the United Kingdom after Brexit; membership offers from the western Balkans states; climate change; and the budget framework of the block for the next decade.

The Adriatic country joined the EU in 2013, but its economy, which depends heavily on tourism, remains one of the weakest in the block.

The open borders of the EU also accelerated the exodus of its people to seek better wages in the richer member states.

Many emigrants also cite corruption, nepotism and poor public services as reasons to leave.

"Politicians are discussing past and insignificant issues as my generation leaves," said Maja Maric, a 20-year-old economics student. She said she voted for a "lesser evil."