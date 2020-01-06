Forest fires in Australia: Shane Warne auctions the baggy green cap | Cricket News

Warne: "We are all in this together and we are still looking for ways to contribute and help on a daily basis."





Shane Warne will auction his baggy green test cap to raise funds for the forest fire relief efforts in Australia.

Australian sports figures, along with several international tennis players, have pledged to raise funds in support of recovery efforts for victims in the states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Since September, fires in Australia have killed 24 people and approximately 500 million animals, with more than 1,000 homes destroyed and millions of hectares of land razed.

The great leg player announced that he was going to auction his baggy green cap on social media on the fourth day of the third Test against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"We are all in this together and we are still looking for ways to contribute and help on a daily basis," wrote Warne, who comes from Victoria, in Instagram.

"This has led me to auction my dear baggy green cap (350) that I wore during my test run …

"I hope my baggy green can raise significant funds to help all those who desperately need it."

1:09 Tennis player Nick Kyrgios broke into tears as he discussed Australia's terrible forest fires. Tennis player Nick Kyrgios broke into tears as he discussed Australia's terrible forest fires.

The baggy green is given to a Test player when he makes his international debut and cricket players often wear the same cap throughout their career.

Sir Don Bradman's baggy green sold at auction for £ 325,000 ($ 425,000) in 2003.

Warne is the second most successful bowler of the test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 tests, behind the Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka (800).