Florida rapper 9lokk Nine Arrested AGAIN – Facing 5 years in prison !!

The popular Miami rapper 9lokkNine has been arrested again, this time for possession of weapons.

MTO News confirmed that the Orlando rapper was arrested Friday in Miami and accused of carrying a concealed firearm.

9lokkNine, real name Jacquavius ​​Dennard Smithm is one of the most popular young rappers in Florida. He is probably best known for his song, "10 Percent," which has received more than 20 million views on YouTube and "223 & # 39; s,quot; with YNW Melly, who reached number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100.

But he is also famous for his multiple encounters with the law.

In October 2018, 9lokkNine was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, a large third-degree robbery and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana.

On May 31, 2019, 9lokkNine was arrested in Orlando and charged with multiple charges, including possession of marijuana and illegal possession of firearms.

His latest charges carry a possible penalty of five years in prison if convicted.