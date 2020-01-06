Floods in Indonesia: the death toll reaches 66 while more rains are expected | Indonesia News

The death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia has increased to at least 66 people, as the country's authorities warned residents of more downpours in the coming days.

Entire neighborhoods of the capital, Jakarta, and its satellite cities, home to some 30 million people, were submerged last week by floods that forced tens of thousands to temporary shelters.

Plus:

"Five days after the floods, 66 people have died until today," Agus Wibowo, a spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency, said Monday.

Nine people died in Jakarta, while the rest of the deaths occurred in neighboring districts, according to the agency.

& # 39; I failed to evacuate anything & # 39;

Meanwhile, the authorities asked residents to take precautions and safeguard their possessions from the most anticipated storms.

"There is still potential for medium to heavy rains with lightning, thunder and high winds,quot; in the great Jakarta, the Indonesian meteorological office said in a statement.

Last week's flood was the heaviest in the capital since recordkeeping began in the 19th century, the office said, which led to the city's deadliest flood in years.

Some 377 mm (14.8 inches) of rain hit parts of the vast city, with flood waters that reach the second floor of some buildings after the rivers overflowed.

"I failed to evacuate anything … my house remains but the windows and doors are gone," said Aminah, a flood victim.

At least two people in western Jakarta were taken to the hospital on Monday after the collapse of a five-story building, which according to the Indonesian search and rescue agency may have been caused by an accumulation of rainwater.

The flash floods also killed more than half a dozen people in Lebak, a regency in the province of Baten, including a seven-year-old boy who was reportedly dragged through the water.

Last week, it was reported that a total of 169 areas in Indonesia were overwhelmed by flooding.

Located in the equatorial belt, Indonesia, with its tropical climate, often suffers flash floods and landslides, mainly caused by monsoon rains between October and April.