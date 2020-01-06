Five-story building collapses in Jakarta, several injured: TV | Indonesia News

A five-story building in Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, collapsed on Monday, injuring at least eight people and leaving more trapped inside, local television stations reported.

It was not immediately clear if anyone died in the accident or was related to last week's floods that left more than 60 people dead.

The images showed that approximately half of the building, located on the western side of the expanding city, had collapsed with concrete and other debris that lay along the way.

Rescue officers took the injured on stretchers.

"We are still evacuating the victims trapped inside the building," an official of the national search and rescue agency told local television.

"We still can't say what the cause is."

The five-story building housed a mini-market among other companies (Willy Kurniawan / Reuters)

The authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building is reportedly a mixed residential-commercial space with a convenience store on the ground floor and small rental units on the upper floors.

Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia.

In 2018, a group of teenagers practicing for a dance and music show were among the seven dead when the building where they collapsed in Cirebon, east of Jakarta.

The same year, at least 75 people were injured when a mezzanine in the building of the Indonesian stock exchange in Jakarta collapsed in the lobby.