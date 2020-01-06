Five soldiers killed in road attack in Mali | News

Five Malian soldiers were killed in a roadside bomb attack, a government spokesman said, in the latest attack that struck the volatile central region of the West African country.

Troops were traveling in the Alatona region, near the Mauritanian border, when their convoy hit a bomb on Monday morning, destroying four vehicles.

"There are already reinforcements for the operation to neutralize the enemies," said government spokesman Yaya Sangare. said on twitter.

Mali has been struggling to contain an armed uprising that broke out in the north in 2012 and has claimed thousands of military and civilian lives in subsequent years.

According to reports, more than 140 Malian soldiers died in attacks between September and December.

Despite some 4,500 French troops in the Sahel region, plus a United Nations peacekeeping force with 13,000 troops in Mali, the conflict has involved the center of the country and has spread to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger .

Hiding homemade bombs under busy roads is a frequent means of attack used by armed groups. Also known as improvised explosive devices, they kill and maim dozens of victims in Mali every year.

The UN said in October that 110 civilians in Mali had died in roadside bomb attacks during the first six months of 2019.