Fantasia Barrino wins 2020 in strapless photos of black mini dress where impressive weight loss is more visible than ever

Fantasia Barrino took his fashion game to a new level with a series of stunning photos that appear online.

It seems that the American idol The winner called the New Year in a dress that attracted attention and captivated her husband, Kendall Taylor.

The singer and actress opted for a bright mini strapless dress that featured a sleeve.

Fantasia completed the look with black stockings and high heels. Fans rushed to the comments section to praise Fantasia for her impressive weight loss and beautiful figure.

A fan had this reaction: "Absolutely beautiful, I love ❤️ hair and color."

This sponsor wrote: “You look good, Fantasia! 🖤 ​​"

A third follower revealed: “You look so good! 😍😍😩 "

In a recent interview, Fantasia talked about her impressive career and her decision to become independent by saying: "It's a different feeling now. Because of the way I sing it now, I know there is someone in the audience who may be going through that. I passed that's why! I had my process. I sing it loud, and I sing it proudly, and I sing it with a meaning, and I sing it with a feeling. I used to sing it with pain. I don't have pain anymore. "

She had this to say about her latest project, Sketchpad, which came out at the end of 2019: "It has been a massive journey of so many good and bad things, but everything necessary. So now (I do it) independently, the way I always wanted to do it, starting from scratch, going back to zone zero. I felt like that girl, once again, who was doing it again, this time in the right way. "

Fantasia also surprised fans by announcing that he will no longer be on tour, but will launch new music:

“Not made with music. But God has great things for me, and I know that it's more than music: it's books, it's movies, it's clothes. I have to go out to be present with people and show them love and how you can fall but go back up.

"So yes. I have a story to tell."

