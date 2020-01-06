Faith Evans criticizes his whole life for the next doc. About his relationship with Biggie

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Faith Evans is speaking against an upcoming Lifetime documentary about her previous marriage with the deceased rap legend, Notorious B.I.G., which will air later this week.

"I feel upset because I am attached to him. They told me it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal experience. It was not presented to me as a story that repeated the sensational events that took place," he told Page Six. "I am beyond that and I do not need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, dirty the legacy of Christopher Wallace and the famous B.I.G.," he said.

