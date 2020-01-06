Faith Evans criticizes his whole life for the next doc. About his relationship with Biggie

Faith Evans is speaking against an upcoming Lifetime documentary about her previous marriage with the deceased rap legend, Notorious B.I.G., which will air later this week.

"I feel upset because I am attached to him. They told me it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal experience. It was not presented to me as a story that repeated the sensational events that took place," he told Page Six. "I am beyond that and I do not need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, dirty the legacy of Christopher Wallace and the famous B.I.G.," he said.

Hopeless in Love is a three-week event that begins on January 4, after the conclusion of Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning. Powerfully sincere documentaries, each installment explores three of the most iconic and tragic celebrity love stories in the history of pop culture, Lisa "Left Eye,quot; Lopes and Andre Rison; Faith Evans and The Notorious B.I.G .; and Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead.

The first installment began on Saturday with the relationship between Lisa "Left Eye,quot; Lopes and Andre Rison.