Faith Evans claims to be tricked into participating in a notorious documentary by B.I.G

Talking about the next Lifetime documentary, the singer of & # 39; I & # 39; ll Be Missing You & # 39; insists that it was not released to her as & # 39; a story that repeats the sensational events that took place & # 39 ;.

Faith Evans is furious about Lifetime's new documentary about his life with the late rap legend, The Notorious BIG.

The singer says she was tricked into participating in the "sensational" documentary, nicknamed Biggie and Faith Evans, explaining, and now regrets her participation.

"I feel upset because I am attached to that," Faith tells the gossip column on page six of the New York Post. "They told me it would be a positive piece with a little more of my personal background. It was not presented to me as a story that repeated the sensational events that took place."

"I am beyond that and I do not need to open old wounds, damage repaired relationships and, above all, dirty the legacy of Christopher Wallace, to The Notorious B.I.G."

A promotion for the new program promises to "revisit the most intimate moments of their relationship … from their whirlwind of engagement to the ongoing affairs of Biggie with Lil & # 39; Kim and Charli Baltimore, to the rivalry between the east coast and the west coast that led to Tupac Shakur and the death of Big. "

But Evans argues that the program "was supposed to be a love story," lamenting: "About Tupac, the different women: how many times are people going to talk about it?"

She insisted that the rapper's mother, Voletta Wallace, is also "p ** thirsty" about the project, and claims that the exhibition is "taking steps backward", regarding the legacy of the Hall of Fame nominee of the Rock & Roll

Evans refuses to promote the television special and states: "This is my moral. I would never do business that I am not proud of at this time in my career. I am not happy."

The notorious B.I.G. He was killed by an unknown assailant in a shooting in Los Angeles, California, on March 9, 1997.