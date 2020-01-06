FA Cup: Man City faces Fulham in fourth round, Liverpool away from Bristol City or Shrewsbury | Soccer news





Manchester City are the current FA Cup holders

Defending champion Manchester City will face Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Cottagers defeated Aston Villa in the Premier League in the last round, but will seek to achieve an even more impressive result in the Etihad.

Liverpool has been attracted by the winners of the third round repetition between Bristol City and Shrewsbury.

The youth side of Jurgen Klopp saw Merseyside Everton's rivals in the last round and can be given the opportunity to impress again later in the month.

Leicester, second in the Premier League and already aiming at silverware after reaching the Carabao Cup semifinals, faces a tough trip to the team in the form of the Sky Bet Brentford Championship.

A series of possible draws could take place throughout the Premier League, depending on how the repetitions of the third round are developed.

Watford let out a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with the Tranmere League One team over the weekend, and the winners of the replay will face Manchester United or Wolves. If both Watford and Wolves progress, a repeat of the semifinal clash last season will be established.

Arsenal plays against Leeds on Monday night in the final match of the third round, with the winners of that draw against Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium.

Tottenham had trouble drawing 1-1 at Middlesbrough on Sunday, but a repeat victory would also see them traveling to the south coast to play Southampton.

The only guaranteed tie to be a matter of the entire Premier League is Burnley vs. Norwich, with both sides putting their league tribulations aside by beating Peterborough and Preston, respectively.

Meanwhile, former West Ham Slaven Bilic manager will take his side of West Brom to the London stadium.

Draw of the fourth round of the FA Cup:

Watford / Tranmere vs Lobos / Man Utd

Helmet vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Middlesbrough / Tottenham

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday

Bournemouth vs Arsenal vs Leeds

Northampton vs Derby

Brentford vs Leicester

Millwall vs Sheffield United

Reading / Blackpool vs Cardiff / Carlisle

West Ham vs West Brom

Burnley vs Norwich

Bristol Rovers / Coventry vs Birmingham

Manchester City vs Fulham

Rochdale / Newcastle vs Oxford

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Bristol City / Shrewsbury vs Liverpool

The draws will be held from Saturday, February 25 to Monday, February 27.