F1 winter holidays: skiing, surfing, singing … while the teams intensify the work

How drivers have been spending their free time, as teams return to work before the 2020 launches and tests







With a record of 22 races on this year's calendar, it is understandable that F1 men have savored their time outside of sport during the winter holidays. But that does not mean that everything has been rest and relaxation.

From skiing, skydiving and even performing on stage at a festival, drivers have been combining their physical training with many high octane activities before an intense 2020 season.

F1 2020: what you need to know

Meanwhile, the teams are now back at the factory and & # 39; at full speed & # 39; in his preparations for the campaign, with the launch of his new cars and the pre-season tests, which will take place in February.

How drivers have spent their rest

With more than two months between the end of the 2019 season in Abu Dhabi and the first 2020 test in Barcelona, ​​F1 stars cannot complain about the lack of free time, and the grill has been enjoying a variety of activities during the winter.

Lewis Hamilton, who intends to match Michael Schumacher's title record this year, began his vacation immediately after the race at the end of 2019, spending most of December's snowboarding in Colorado before surfing in Mexico.

The perfect preparation for a seventh championship?

Charles Leclerc also spent part of his rest on the slopes, while he also found time after the end of 2019 test for skydiving in Dubai.

For Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen, everything has been about the family …

With some interesting Iceman costumes!

You can't keep Alex Albon out of the simulator.

Lando Norris of McLaren has found a new car … while Carlos Sainz has been reflecting on an excellent 2019.

And Romain Grosjean brought some fun in the snow in 2020.

Meanwhile, Daniel Ricciardo gets our vote for the best off-season adventure: rap on stage with the Australian hip hop group Thundamentals at the Perth & # 39; s Ice Cream Factory festival.

Admirably, Ricciardo has also recently pledged to circumvent his Australian 2020 GP race suit to help raise funds for those affected by wildfires in his country.

The teams have returned to work …

The first confirmed launch of cars for 2020 is that of Ferrari on February 11, before the pre-season tests begin on February 19. The season opening race in Australia is March 15.