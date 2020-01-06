Erica Mena responds to people who protect her from pregnancy

Erica Mena is living her best life these days since she was pregnant with her and Safaree's girl. She couldn't be more proud of her pregnancy, and made sure to share all kinds of looks on her social media account, showing people that she can definitely kill this pregnancy.

Many followers have been shading her, joking that she seems to have been pregnant forever, and that she should give birth every day, as if this was her choice when giving birth.

Erica is fed up with all these useless comments, and decided to write a message on her social media account to address those people.

175 I have 175 pounds. My heartburn is always 💯. My back hurts. I can no longer sleep completely. I'm still looking forward to soft glazed donuts. She is kicking me non-stop. I'm still more comfortable with heels than with flat shoes. So, yes, if it feels like I've been pregnant for you forever, you can't imagine what he has been feeling for me. Setting: @hotmiamistyles ", Erica captioned her post.

Someone commented: Todo A whole mood, atmosphere and pregnancy situation! Erica shows these girls the game plan !!!

A follower said: ‘You have killed your entire pregnancy. If I could do something else, I'd love to be you. Who would wear it better twin. "

An Instagram installer posted this: ‘You will rock the pregnancy and the blessing of having your daughter will be worth the wait! I know it will be a baby doll. "

In other news, Erica proudly announced to her fans that the movie she helped produce, and that she is also starring, is being aired since last month.

Ad

BET’s Sacrifice also introduces Jordyn Woods.



Post views:

0 0