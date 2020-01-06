Erdogan: Turkish soldiers are gradually deploying in Libya | News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara began moving military units to Libya to support the internationally recognized Government of National Agreement (GNA) in Tripoli, one of two rival administrations in the North African country.

Sunday's announcement comes days after Turkey's parliament approved the deployment of troops in Libya after receiving a request for military support from the GNA, led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

The request of the GNA came because it avoids a one month offensive by the renegade military commander Khalifa HaftarThe forces based in the east, which have received support from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

"There will be an operations center (in Libya), there will be a Turkish general lieutenant in charge and they will take care of the situation there. (The Turkish soldiers) are gradually moving there now," Erdogan told CNN Turk private broadcaster during an interview

He said Turkey would not deploy its own combat forces. "At this time, we will have different units serving as a fighting force," he said, without giving details about who and how many fighters they would be, as well as where they would come from.

The president said that Turkey's goal was "not to fight,quot;, but "to support the legitimate government and avoid a humanitarian tragedy."

He said: "The duty of our soldiers is to coordinate. They will develop the operations center there. Our soldiers will gradually go now."

Libya plunged into chaos after the overthrow and murder of Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. Since 2014, it has been divided into eastern and western rival administrations.

The GNA currently controls Tripoli in northwestern Libya, and a parallel administration maintains the east of the oil-rich country, with the support of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar.

Last week, Haftar had asked the Libyans to take up arms in response to Turkey's expected military movement.

"We accept the challenge and declare jihad and a call to arms," ​​he said Friday in a televised speech.

He urged "all Libyans,quot; to bear arms, "men and women, soldiers and civilians, to defend our land and our honor."

The GNA and Turkey signed security and maritime agreements at the end of November last year, opening the way to the deployment of Turkish troops and angering Mediterranean countries, including Greece and Cyprus, which also seek to exploit energy resources in the region.

On Saturday, the parliament based in eastern Libya voted unanimously against the agreements that the government based in Tripoli signed with Ankara.

On the same day, at least 30 people died and another 33 were injured in an attack on a military academy in the Libyan capital, according to Tripoli authorities.

Turkey condemned the attack and called for international measures to achieve a ceasefire.