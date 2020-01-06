Envoi Allen camp does not rule out Champion Hurdle | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML4544f36ac7c1de0201680da4765a57029% %MINIFYHTML4544f36ac7c1de0201680da4765a570210%





Davy Russell riding Envoi Allen

%MINIFYHTML4544f36ac7c1de0201680da4765a570211% %MINIFYHTML4544f36ac7c1de0201680da4765a570212%

Envoi Allen's connections are not ruling out a bow in the Unibet Champion Hurdle after his last win at Naas.

Last season's Champion Bumper hero has made a smooth transition to the jump game in this period, impressing on his brave debut at Royal Down before landing consecutively with Grade Ones at Royal Bond at Fairyhouse and Lawlor & # 39; s Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

The six-year-old has a better price of 13-8 with Sky Bet for the obstacle of the Ballymore novices at the Cheltenham Festival, while it is available in 7-1 for the obstacle of the supreme novices who raises the curtains, if the camp decides to return on a trip

The third option for Envoi Allen is to leave the rookie company in what looks like an open renovation of Champion Hurdle, for which it can be backed up in 16-1, and Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud, admits All options They will be considered.

Richardson said Monday: "It was great to see him win again, and Gordon tells me he's absolutely fine this morning, which is great."

"It is debatable whether he will run again (before Cheltenham). We will be guided by the horse, but Cheltenham is obviously the big goal."

"I imagine he will enter some races (in Cheltenham), including the Hurdle Champion. We will see how the horse is and discuss things with Gordon and his team and Mr. and Mrs. Thompson closer to the moment."

"We will evaluate all the options. The sensible thing would be to remain against the rookies, but we will let the horse speak."

Envoi Allen showed that a step beyond two and a half miles was not a barrier to success by beating Elixir D & # 39; ainay, trained by Willie Mullins, for three and a half long Sunday, and Richardson admitted to being surprised by the reception he received from racers.

He added: "I thought it jumped very well, and it was a proper race. I think the first and second are very good horses."

"He (Envoi Allen) seems to be the best professional. He is a great horse, and I hope he can be strengthened even more in time. I hope he is close for a few years."

"The crowd in Naas was fantastic, and the reception he received when he returned to the winner's venue was exceptional.

"It's a bit like Enable and Stradivarius on the Flat: these horses have a large following and it is very exciting to get involved with one like him in the National Hunt circles."