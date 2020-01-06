Elton John and Bernie Taupin win their first prize together at the Golden Globes after 52 years of professional relationship

It doesn't seem possible, but Elton John and his writing partner Bernie Taupin have just won their first prize after working together for 52 years! The duo won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for their work in I will love myself again from the biographical film of Elton John Rocketman

The duo of writers has been working together since 1967, and they are responsible for massive successes such as Bennie and the Jets, Candle in the Wind, Crocodile Rock, Daniel, Don't let the sun set on me, Rocketman, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Tiny Dancer, Y Your song.

According to The Daily MailJohn and Taupin met and started collaborating after they both answered an ad for the New Musical Express. That was the first time that John had the letter of Taupin in his hands, and the rest is history.

Taupin called his professional relationship with John a "52-year-old marriage," but somehow he and John never won a prize together. John has won several Grammys over the years, as well as two Golden Globes, an Oscar and a Tony. But, this is the first time that John and Taupin share an award together.

"This is really sweet because it's not just a song we wrote for a movie about our relationship," said Taupin, 69, during his acceptance speech. "And it's a relationship that doesn't happen much in this city. It's a 52-year-old marriage, so thanks."

John, 72, added that it was very humble to win the award, as they faced serious competition from great composers. He also mentioned that it was the first prize he and Taupin had won together, as the crowd applauded the legendary duo.

When did Bernie Taupin become much older than Elton John? I clearly have not been up to date. : / #Gold balloons pic.twitter.com/xEbzaSixkm – specialsmiley (@ Ianto_back2_TW) January 6, 2020

"We never won a Grammy, we never did anything together except this, and I'm very happy, thank you very much," said John.

In RocketmanTaron Eagerton played Elton John, while Jamie Bell assumed the role of Bernie Taupin. The film was also nominated for Best Film – Comedy or Musical, but ended up losing to Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in Hollywood. Eagerton, however, took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance of an Actor in a Movie – Musical or Comedy.

Ad

Elton John is currently in the middle of his three years Farewell yellow brick road tour, which will end in December at the O2 Arena in London. After that, John says he retires from the tour to spend more time with her husband, David Furnish, and their two children.



Post views:

0 0